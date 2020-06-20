I, like many other Black men in America, have heard the words “you fit the description” after being wrongly identified and told to put my hands on the hood.

It is terrifying. It makes me angry. But, most importantly, it shatters trust in a system where the core mission is to serve and protect.

Since becoming the mayor of the city of Richmond and learning more about what is asked of officers every day, my perspective of law enforcement has been altered. Due to poor budgeting and policy decisions at all levels of government in the past, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) has been asked to respond to every type of crisis — from homelessness, to mental health, to substance abuse. Between January and May, the RPD received more than 80,000 calls for service. Let me emphasize that: more than 80,000 calls from residents in five months.

Yes, we need officers to respond to violent and criminal acts, but we cannot expect our police officers to serve as social workers, psychologists, child trauma experts and mental health workers, responding to every noncriminal call for service because America hasn’t properly prioritized other service providers. It does not make our country, or our city, safer.

Furthermore, the policymaking of our past also created racist and unjust systems within which law enforcement was asked to serve. We have failed to learn from our history and it is time to chart a new path.

Even though the RPD is ahead of many in regards to their standards and policies, I believe we can be better. We can be more just. We can be more equitable.

That is why I am committed to bringing diverse voices around the table to reimagine public safety. This means examining methods of holding officers accountable for misconduct, requiring greater transparency, using evidence-based policies and practices, and re-evaluating current funding priorities. Establishing a Civilian Review Board in Richmond is a step forward. Establishing the Marcus Alert is a step forward. But, we have to do more.

One of the clearest ways we can reimagine public safety is by ending the use of police as a response to noncriminal activity, such as homelessness or “suspicious behavior.” This would not only limit unnecessary interactions between the police and the community, but it also creates a more appropriate role and workload for officers. We can do this by diverting nonviolent calls for service away from the police and to other community-based or city services.

My administration is committed to this work — but we cannot do it alone. That is why I have created a Task Force on Reimagining Public Safety. This task force will bring together upward of 20 individuals from the activist, legal, academia, RPD, mental and behavioral health, and other communities to agree on a set of actionable steps forward within 90 days of the first meeting.

The mission: to make public safety recommendations that build toward equity and justice. Using a restorative justice framework, we can reimagine public safety to create a truly safer city for all — meaning both the members of the community and the officers who serve the community. We all will benefit from reimagining public safety.

But, the work cannot and will not stop here. We have to remember that public safety is not the only system that needs to be reformed. It is time that we renew Richmond in a number of areas, especially given the devastating health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We have work to do to ensure that our kids are receiving a high-quality education, that affordable housing opportunities are available across the city for all residents, that city services are delivered in an effective and efficient manner, and that we provide pathways for economic mobility.

These are the systems that we must transform to continue to lift up our residents.

This is our time, our chance, our opportunity to renew Richmond — to give it new strength and spirit. We cannot revert to the past. It is time to turn our pain into progress. We will get through this together and be better for it.

Levar Stoney is mayor of the city of Richmond. Contact him at: Levar.Stoney@Richmondgov.com

