I, like many other Black men in America, have heard the words “you fit the description” after being wrongly identified and told to put my hands on the hood.
It is terrifying. It makes me angry. But, most importantly, it shatters trust in a system where the core mission is to serve and protect.
Since becoming the mayor of the city of Richmond and learning more about what is asked of officers every day, my perspective of law enforcement has been altered. Due to poor budgeting and policy decisions at all levels of government in the past, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) has been asked to respond to every type of crisis — from homelessness, to mental health, to substance abuse. Between January and May, the RPD received more than 80,000 calls for service. Let me emphasize that: more than 80,000 calls from residents in five months.
Yes, we need officers to respond to violent and criminal acts, but we cannot expect our police officers to serve as social workers, psychologists, child trauma experts and mental health workers, responding to every noncriminal call for service because America hasn’t properly prioritized other service providers. It does not make our country, or our city, safer.
Furthermore, the policymaking of our past also created racist and unjust systems within which law enforcement was asked to serve. We have failed to learn from our history and it is time to chart a new path.
Even though the RPD is ahead of many in regards to their standards and policies, I believe we can be better. We can be more just. We can be more equitable.
That is why I am committed to bringing diverse voices around the table to reimagine public safety. This means examining methods of holding officers accountable for misconduct, requiring greater transparency, using evidence-based policies and practices, and re-evaluating current funding priorities. Establishing a Civilian Review Board in Richmond is a step forward. Establishing the Marcus Alert is a step forward. But, we have to do more.
One of the clearest ways we can reimagine public safety is by ending the use of police as a response to noncriminal activity, such as homelessness or “suspicious behavior.” This would not only limit unnecessary interactions between the police and the community, but it also creates a more appropriate role and workload for officers. We can do this by diverting nonviolent calls for service away from the police and to other community-based or city services.
My administration is committed to this work — but we cannot do it alone. That is why I have created a Task Force on Reimagining Public Safety. This task force will bring together upward of 20 individuals from the activist, legal, academia, RPD, mental and behavioral health, and other communities to agree on a set of actionable steps forward within 90 days of the first meeting.
The mission: to make public safety recommendations that build toward equity and justice. Using a restorative justice framework, we can reimagine public safety to create a truly safer city for all — meaning both the members of the community and the officers who serve the community. We all will benefit from reimagining public safety.
But, the work cannot and will not stop here. We have to remember that public safety is not the only system that needs to be reformed. It is time that we renew Richmond in a number of areas, especially given the devastating health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We have work to do to ensure that our kids are receiving a high-quality education, that affordable housing opportunities are available across the city for all residents, that city services are delivered in an effective and efficient manner, and that we provide pathways for economic mobility.
These are the systems that we must transform to continue to lift up our residents.
This is our time, our chance, our opportunity to renew Richmond — to give it new strength and spirit. We cannot revert to the past. It is time to turn our pain into progress. We will get through this together and be better for it.
We need to keep in mind that our police are mercenaries for JAME CROW. ESQ... No matter how much they might like to think that they are good people they are performing the duty of keeping "darkies" in their place... This (you pick): "War on Crime"; "Law and Order"; "Broken Windows"; "School to Prison" or "War on Drugs" have all been designed to zero in on persecution of black men and boys... The system is what is evil... Not particular cops... But individual cops need to understand their place in this evil scheme... When I say "MERCENARY", there is no hyperbole at all... I was involved in a two year long discussion group in Charlotte until moving back to Richmond 13 months ago.... It was made up of Charlotte City Council folks, School Board folks, BLM folks, Public Defenders, Clergy and community leaders on the American criminal IN-justice system... The discussion was centered around Ohio State University law professor, Michelle Alexander's book, "The New Jim Crow, Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness"... We collectively pulled the curtain back on the sad reality of how far our criminal justice system has gone off the rails... This is a real problem for ALL AMERICANS as rights a freedoms that we all BELIEVE we have have been trampled by our broken criminal IN-justice system and the dozens of court decisions that have been made that erode those rights and freedoms as a means to carry out the scheme... ~~~ Bob
Truly lofty goals and a well-written speech.........but I am reminded of something my dad uaed to say when he listened to politicians.
"When all is said and done, a heck of a lot more is said than done."
Very Good Letter from Mayor Stoney. Time will tell if he can pull it off but Kudos to him for clearly explaining his vision. Now he must enact policies that will bring his vision to reality...
“Let’s reimagine public safety and renew Richmond”.
Great ideal …. And a good first start will be to never, ever allow policemen again to patrol known areas of crime, and train police to only drink free coffee in quieter neighborhoods, known for no crime or less crime.
Second, teach the young recruits that when a 911 call does come in from an area known for lots of crime, and where community shootings seem to be acceptable, over policing any day … move as slow as possible, with sirens turned off, so as not to excite the victim perpetrating the alleged crime.
We have so much to learn from the leaders of the New America. Period.
To some people, "reimagining" public safety might mean that when you dial 911 when your store is being looted, the city can send out a mediator or counseling expert of some kind to help each person get in touch with his feelings. Perhaps getting crime victims together to hold a seance to conjure up the spirits of their ancestors to ask them about systemic oppression.
I believe it is okay to rethink how some services are delivered and the efficacy of city agencies deserve scrutiny..........but the concept of good public safety, law & order and punishment of criminals must be pretty consistent or the whole city will decay into an urban cesspool.
People enjoy a better quality of life & will be more productive when they have a reasonable expectation that law enforcement will be there if needed. What won't work is to cut back on police manpower, having more crime and simultaneously hiking taxes. The last thing Richmond needs to do is drive more productive residents & businesses out of the city (and lose more tax revenue).
