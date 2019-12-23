CURMUDGEON: I’m not sure of the “bad-tempered” connotation of the word, but in my septuagenarian years I’ve qualified for the “old, grumpy” aspects. Among a plethora of influences including the continued rise of violent movies, the polarization of a segmented society through agenda-driven platforms, and the seemingly never ending harassment of telephone solicitations, enough exist to evoke agitation in most of us.
Phrase-compounds often capture the sense of angst many feel. Words such as mumbo-jumbo and the heebie-jeebies might well indicate where we are in the first quarter of the 21st century. Willy-nilly or not ... topsy-turvy and helter-skelter are word phrases that capture quite effectively the dissociated sensibility we might feel.
Where does modern mankind find an assuaging answer to the complexities and competing forces in our modern world? The wisdom of literature over the centuries often offers solace. Consider Thomas More, who in 1516 wrote “Utopia.” Beyond his attempts to depict a perfect world, he poignantly depicts negative views of the excesses of capitalism, the inequities created by man’s greed and the damaging limitations of totalitarianism and repressive regimes.
Literature has constantly wrestled with these distractions. The 16th century Chinese intellect Wu Cheng’en offers a great example of man’s inability to benefit fully from the universal teachings of the great intellects of history. In Journey to the West, Wu strikes at the heart of the foibles that have held back humanity from achieving its full potential. His tale of ancient dragons and wizards leads to equally scintillating epiphanies that writers from Sophocles to Sartre have portrayed. Essentially through quest stories he illuminates the core of what limits the parameters of human perfection.
The main character Xuanzang traverses in his pilgrimage of self discovery many empty, lost kingdoms. Ultimately the hero comes to understand peace and harmony. The allegorical stories hint that the world of perfection often lies right in front of us. Nevertheless, through the eyes of the “Monkey King,” man frequently becomes blinded by his preoccupation with self and his ever arching hubris, thereby creating imbalance in societies throughout the world.
On a more modern note, science fiction theorists force us to look more closely at our societies and at our own human nature. Jonathan Swift, H.G. Wells, Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, Margaret Atwood, Suzanne Collins, to name a few, help us see human nature and its aberrations more closely. The reader is forced to look at the norms of society with a microscopic eye.
Ursula K. Le Guin once wrote, “If science fiction has a major gift to offer literature, I think it is just this: the capacity to face an open universe. Physically open. Psychically open. No doors shut.” Authors such as Le Guin, who depict worlds of utopia and dystopia, create certain challenges for the modern reader, namely addressing the question of what it is to be human. How does modernity balance the dilemma between individual freedom and Rousseau’s social contract?
In challenging the way people think about themselves, much of great literature tears down stereotypes and mores. However, man, in his innate drive towards creating a better world, must be careful not to lose the eternal verities of the past. William Faulkner expressed this most eloquently in his 1949 Nobel Prize acceptance speech by suggesting the modern writer has often forgotten the problems of the human heart in conflict with itself. Faulkner goes on, “without universal truth, any story is ephemeral and doomed.
“Love and honor and pity and pride and compassion and sacrifice,” he implies, are components of great literature. Without such substance man “grieves on no universal bones, leaving no scars. He writes not of the heart but of the glands.” Faulkner continues:
“[T]he writer’s duty is to help man endure by lifting his heart, by reminding him of the courage and honor and hope and pride and compassion and pity and sacrifice which have been the glory of his past.”
In the past 50 years or so, much of man’s writing and viewing habits have reflected a deconstruction of society based on the horrors, injustice and inequalities of the past, often overlooking the positive elements. Man’s evolution often reflects the mythical Phoenix. To avoid burning in our ashes, we must always keep the truth of the human heart in the center of our compass.
As Faulkner proclaimed at the end of his Nobel Prize speech: “The [writer’s] voice need not merely be the record of man, it can be one of the props, the pillars to help him endure and prevail.”
In addressing the challenges of society, man must find the wisdom that is intrinsically human, the common bond that unites people, not tears them down. If we cannot learn from the many great minds that have preceded us, our fractured world will result in a condition more akin to Humpty Dumpty’s. Through education and open minds, we must continue to embrace “the truth of the human heart,” constantly striving onward and upward.
As always, carry on.
