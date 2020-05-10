Some of us are fortunate enough to be working from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But we’re not really just working from home. We’re at home during a world health crisis, trying to work while fighting isolation, taking care of our families, teaching children things we’ve long forgotten and wanting to open the fridge every time we pass by. If we’re lucky, we have some friends and family members who we can call or video chat to commiserate, share advice and have a few laughs.
It’s clear, though, that we’re not all experiencing this pandemic in the same way. Families Forward Virginia is the state chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America as well as the state office for the Comprehensive Health Investment Project (CHIP) of Virginia, Healthy Families and Parents as Teachers home-visiting models. We’re also the home of Early Impact Virginia, the alliance for all voluntary home-visiting models. Through our 50 affiliates across Virginia, we’re seeing children and families — who already were struggling — desperately seeking help; dealing with job losses; stressing about how to pay bills such as rent, utilities and food; and facing lost or no health insurance.
As a general rule, all parents want what’s best for their children. We also know children don’t come with instruction manuals, yet parenting is one of the most difficult jobs even in good times. All parents need help learning how to raise and develop their children. It’s especially critical for parents who didn’t have good role models themselves; or don’t have help from relatives; or can’t access programs such as home visiting where they learn skills, and understand what behaviors and skills are appropriate for specific ages.
Are we concerned that during stay-at-home orders, more children might be at greater risk of abuse or neglect? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and neglect in the past year. In Virginia, more than 58,000 children were reported as possible victims of abuse and neglect in 2019. Almost a quarter of these reports come from educators who — in normal times — see children day in and day out. They are confidants, and also notice bruises or changes in behavior. Calls to the child abuse hotline are down 51% and the answer is: Yes, we are very concerned about the increased risk of abuse and neglect.
We need to focus on keeping families connected and supported. We’re all practicing physical distancing, but we must remain connected. Safe, stable and nurturing relationships and environments best protect children. We must stay socially and emotionally connected; we need to give a little grace, create distractions and hope for a brighter outcome that might not be obvious right now.
Families need to know it’s OK to reach out and ask for help. So much can informally be done on a person-to-person basis to prevent child maltreatment and help families meet their needs.
We’re working with our local child abuse prevention and home visiting programs to create new ways to engage children and families who need immediate help on many fronts. Here are some things you can do to help your family, help your neighbors and help your community build the resilience needed to make it through this crisis:
- Check on your neighbors, friends and co-workers, especially those who have children or are in caregiver roles. It’s amazing how simple gestures such as a quick email or phone call can help someone who feels overwhelmed and isolated — it will help you, too.
- Relax schedules so that they don’t add to the stress. Develop flexible routines that promote appropriate bedtimes, school work, mealtimes, hygiene and exercise. Make sure you include time for family and fun.
- Limit electronics, gaming and TV. Limit your family’s exposure to social media and news coverage. And especially with children, ensure everyone is practicing internet safety.
- Enjoy being outside, while practicing physical distancing. Go for a walk, play catch or jump in a puddle.
- If you feel yourself becoming frustrated or stressed, you’re not alone. Take time out to practice self-care. Contact a friend or neighbor if you’re feeling overwhelmed and need to talk.
- Let children talk about their worries — they pick up on your emotions. Explain to your children why we’re staying home and why it’s important now. Share your coping skills with your children and ask what helps them feel better when they’re anxious.
- Take this opportunity to teach life skills to children and youth. This can include laundry, cooking, washing a car, setting a clock or building something.
Parenting is like social distancing — no one is expected to do it alone and they both have positive societal impacts. Children who grow up in supportive families and communities are less likely to have expensive health problems such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, and they’re more likely to grow up to be responsible adults. That, in turn, benefits all of us. Let’s use this time to change how we connect with and support families.
