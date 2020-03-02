As a region of more than 1.1 million people that’s growing, one of our largest challenges is addressing our current and future transportation needs. We need to act now to fix potholes and repave city streets and county roads, and we need to fix interchange and safety issues on Interstates 64 and 95, and state Route 288. In addition, we also need to plan for future growth so that we don’t suffer the traffic congestion that plagues so many other fast-growing areas around the country. Yes, we need to enhance our roads, but we also need to develop transit routes that get people to where the jobs are and tie our region together. And we need to address a myriad of other transportation issues, from streetlights, to sidewalks, to paratransit that are so essential to a growing, diverse population.
The best way to accomplish these goals is to take control of our own destiny by raising local money and making decisions locally about what is best for this community. Legislation introduced this session by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, aims to do just that. House Bill 1541 simply brings the Richmond region in line with our counterpart regions around Virginia in terms of what mechanisms we would have to improve transportation outcomes and experiences for our area residents and businesses. After years of discussing what to do, the leaders of our region, both urban and rural, have come together to advance this legislation, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
Fifty percent of the money raised would be allocated proportionately to each locality based on the taxes it generates to improve local roads and fix potholes. Thirty-five percent would be used by the newly created transportation authority on significant regional projects that benefit the entire area. Finally, this region has recognized that improving access through transit is vital to future sustainability, so 15% would go to the GRTC Transit System to expand and improve services across our region. The proposed solution is thoughtful and collaborative, and the legislation is very clear: Any new revenue derived via this bill must only be used for transportation, or the authority to collect new revenues will be immediately eliminated.
With this new authority in place, we can act as a region to ensure we keep people and traffic moving, and our economy growing. It would mean we could finally take action to address $2.2 billion in unmet transportation needs identified in the region’s most recent plan. This will advance projects such as improvements to Route 288 and Interstates 64 and 95; new and enhanced interchanges; safety improvements; and provide funds to properly maintain our roads so they will continue to perform well for decades. It will modernize signals to get traffic moving faster and pave old roads everywhere. These actions will keep all of us on the road, get us all to work and school and home faster, and keep us out of the mechanic shop, saving everyone much needed time and money. Finally, it will provide the funding necessary to fix the 285 bridges found to be structurally deficient right now in central Virginia. Thousands of projects will finally be possible and everyone who needs to get from point A to point B will benefit.
At ChamberRVA, we are committed to ensuring central Virginia remains one of the nation’s most innovative, desirable and exciting places to call home. That happens when we cooperate proactively as a region to ensure we are ready for the opportunities — and the growth — of tomorrow. It is time this region receives the same transportation resources other regions of the commonwealth have secured. This is vital to making sure every resident here has a quality of life second to none. It’s time to pass the Central Virginia Transportation Authority legislation.
