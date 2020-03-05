America’s military families make enormous sacrifices in support of the men and women who keep us safe. Part of our nation’s commitment to service members is that the military will provide safe, affordable homes in which to raise their families. However, in recent years, the military and the private housing contractors it relies on have failed to make good on that bargain. In Virginia, far too many military families have been forced to live in dangerous housing conditions, plagued by mold and other hazards.
When I visited Fort Lee in April of last year, I heard directly from military families facing these dangerous conditions in privatized on-base housing owned by Hunt Military Communities. I promised the families that I would go to bat for them in the Senate, and that I would keep coming back until the problems were resolved. In the months that followed, I wrote a bill giving military families new tools to stand up to the private housing contractors responsible for these deplorable conditions. In December, President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act into law, which included my bill and the first-ever Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.
Recently, I returned to Fort Lee to update the families on this new legislation and get a status report on conditions at the base. To my frustration, families reported ongoing problems with black mold and other hazards. I credit the leadership at Fort Lee for creating a forum for families to air these issues without fear of retaliation. Nevertheless, these families’ stories are a wake-up call for base leaders and Hunt housing officials that they have much more work to do.
Unfortunately, the problems at Fort Lee echo the stories of military families across Virginia and around the country. I have visited a number of these homes and listened to service members and military spouses recount problems with mold, lead, carbon monoxide, fire hazards, rodents and even a crab infestation.
The truth is, conditions in enlisted service member housing have never been particularly luxurious. However, the current problems represent a new level of danger for military families across the country — a time bomb ticking since the 1990s, when the military privatized its on-base housing stock. Today approximately 14 private contractors manage the majority of homes on military bases, and until recently, they faced little accountability or oversight from the Pentagon. Many companies obtained 50-year leases of military land with few strings attached. In the absence of strong accountability and oversight, these bad deals gave housing corporations an incentive to build cheap houses and minimize maintenance costs, at the expense of our military families’ safety.
In order to fix this broken system, the Pentagon must fundamentally change the way it does business with private housing contractors. That starts with aggressively implementing the new military housing reforms I fought for in the Senate. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper recently signed the Tenants Bill of Rights that Congress passed in December. This is a good step, but we still are waiting on the Department of Defense to implement provisions of my legislation, the Ensuring Safe Housing for Our Military Act, which will finally give military families leverage by allowing them to withhold their housing allowance payments if companies fail to provide safe living conditions.
But merely following these new laws will not be enough to fix the system. The military must be willing to fight for its service members and their families. The nature of military life — with families moving every few years, often signing leases on short notice — gives companies the advantage. If a family complains about its housing conditions, it can often be cheaper for a company to just wait until they’re reassigned and move a new unsuspecting family into the property without fixing the problem.
That has to change. The military must step up and make sure that these private contractors are delivering on their promises to service members and their families. If a house is irreparably contaminated with mold, then the company needs to tear it down and build a new one. And if private housing companies are not willing or able to follow through on their contracts, then the military needs to rip up the 50-year contracts and find someone else who can do the job right.
Military families at Fort Lee and around the country deserve to live in safe housing. Period. I intend to keep up the pressure on the private housing corporations and the military until this broken system is fixed.
WHO was the commenter who recently said they never hear from Mark Warner? Here he is going to bat for military families!
What a timely op-ed. The Pentagon just had to surrender $4.9 billion of its building and maintenance funds to be used for the wall that Mexico was to pay for. Congress has warned that it will not backfill the funds, and that means that more military families will live in dilapidated and dangerous quarters.
