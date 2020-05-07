“We’re all in this together.”
Those encouraging words burble from politicians, TV commercials and the public address system in the supermarket as you survey still-empty shelves.
Are we in this together? Not really.
As COVID-19 ravages the country, with more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 73,000 deaths, the disease disproportionately affects the elderly, people of color and the poor.
Meanwhile, the political chasm grows wider and deeper.
President Donald Trump and many Republican governors are pushing to reopen the economy — ignoring the White House’s own guidelines on how to safely do so.
The guidelines include a 14-day trend of declining COVID-19 cases or of positive tests as a percentage of tests. In more than half the states easing restrictions, both measures are trending upward, not down, The New York Times reported.
But there are signs we’re in this together in one way. Most Americans are united around an idea: Don’t rush to reopen. Do it right.
The angry protesters who demand their states be “liberated” get oodles of news coverage, but they are a minority. Most Americans say they are willing to stay home and observe social distancing a while longer. To do otherwise is to court later waves of disease and future lockdowns, which could be disastrous.
Many recent polls have found a strong majority of Americans want the government to slow the spread of the virus first, even if the economy is hurt in the short run. Rather than pretending everything is fine, elected officials should respond accordingly.
Two-thirds of people say they would be uncomfortable shopping at a retail clothing store and nearly 8 in 10 said they would be uncomfortable eating at a sit-down restaurant, a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll reported this week.
Interestingly, people in states with looser restrictions reported levels of discomfort similar to those in states with stricter rules.
Six in 10 people support stay-at-home restrictions and more than half are more concerned about stopping the virus’ spread than about the economic fallout, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll this past month.
Americans by vast majorities are not ready to return to school, go back to work, attend large sporting events or eat in restaurants, a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll reported.
And, remember, it’s consumers who hold the keys to the car. If they aren’t willing to take it for a spin, it’s sitting in the driveway.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned April 29 that while stay-at-home and social distancing orders stopped the economy cold, the economy won’t heal until consumers feel COVID-19 is under control.
“It’s worth remembering that the measures we are taking to contain the virus represent an investment in our individual and collective health,” Powell said.
So what’s the rush? Trump believes his re-election depends on a booming economy. He acknowledges reopening will mean the sacrifice of American lives.
“Will some people be affected? Yes,” he said on his trip to Arizona Tuesday. “Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon.”
On Wednesday, he said the country “may very well” need to accept greater loss of life as the economy reopens. He insists, despite polls to the contrary, that social distancing rules are not sustainable.
The economic ruin that has swamped the country is horrific and unprecedented. Thirty-three million Americans have filed for unemployment and the picture is likely to get much worse before it finally gets better, Powell said.
To successfully reopen, we need reliable widespread testing and contact tracing.
Real national leadership would acknowledge that reality, and move to make testing and tracing a national priority, not one left to each state.
Real national leadership would advise patience while scientists develop a vaccine and effective treatments.
Americans will make their own decisions for themselves and their families. Just because the government says you should go back out and spend money doesn’t mean you must.
If masks are voluntary, as Trump insists, so too is shopping at the mall, going to bars and restaurants, and getting a manicure.
Be smart. Staying home, covering your face and observing social distancing still are the safest bet.
Regardless of the stories from Trump and the GOP Americans are not going to run out and begin spending money. They understand that COVID19 is still out there and want more testing to better understand their risk. Trump has given up on saving lives and is frantic because he is only interested in his reelection....
The point of allowing businesses to open in a modified format for social distancing and safety is to allow those Americans that choose to go out to be able to do so. The folks in high risk groups and those worried should stay at home. Each state is deciding how and when to open and the Governors are in the best position to make those decisions for their localities.
