I’ve taught public school for more than two decades. Before I taught in Virginia, I was an educator in St. Paul, Minn., where union activism and collective bargaining, which is the freedom of workers to have a say in their workplace, were guaranteed.
Coming to Virginia was eye-opening: We can’t negotiate a contract to get the resources our students need — counselors, librarians, special education funding — because all public school employees in Virginia, in fact, all public employees, don’t have collective bargaining rights. Firefighters, public service workers and educators across this state virtually have no recourse to get a voice at work. Virginia is one of only three states, along with North Carolina and South Carolina, that prohibit collective bargaining.
I’ve quickly come to see what a difference collective bargaining makes for teachers and students; the contrasts between having a voice at work and not having one are real.
When teachers at my school in Fairfax became concerned that student behavior issues were not being handled consistently — students were being unfairly disciplined, and there was no clear process to see if the discipline was working — we had no recourse and students, in turn, suffered greatly. In contrast, teachers in St. Paul, represented by the Saint Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), have a section of their negotiated contract that addresses these exact concerns. The contract mandates that each school form a school climate committee that analyzes discipline data with the principal to help determine if discipline is effective and how it can be improved. Their current contract provides for funding and staffing for restorative justice practices to provide support for students with discipline concerns. The union contract also addresses the needs of families through a program that trains and encourages teachers to conduct home visits so they can form stronger relationships with their students’ families. It’s a perfect example of how the union contract actually makes the whole community stronger.
It affects how educators do their jobs, too. Several years ago, Fairfax County Public Schools rolled out a new teacher evaluation plan to meet the mandates of the newly passed Every Student Succeeds Act. There was staff development to help teachers understand the new system, but we did not have significant input into this program that would profoundly affect our professional lives. But in Saint Paul Public Schools, teachers are evaluated under a system called peer assistance and review that was developed by an American Federation of Teachers affiliate and brought to the city by SPFE in conjunction with the St. Paul school district. The teachers’ contract lays out a program that offers support from successful veteran teachers, and clearly states the rights and responsibilities of teachers and administrators. It’s another great example of how the union’s presence helped ensure a fair and reliable evaluation system, which is critical for respecting teachers’ freedom to teach and making sure students are accessing our best educators.
Collective bargaining rights would change the game for us in Fairfax. I can already imagine all the ways our students could win as we advocate for them in a union contract: better student-teacher ratios, limits on standardized testing, effective ways of teaching English language learners, recruitment of teachers of color, and regulating special education teachers’ caseloads, to start. Solutions need the input of teachers — the people in schools who are in the closest proximity to students and who best understand their needs.
Collective bargaining strengthens our schools and creates better learning environments for our students, because educators’ teaching conditions are also our kids’ learning conditions. It’s time to pass House Bill 582, Collective Bargaining for Public Employees, to bring collective bargaining to Virginia.
