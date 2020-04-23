The naturalist John Muir once said, “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.”
Muir was ahead of his time in understanding the connection between the environment and public health. This week, as we observed the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our interconnectedness is more apparent than ever.
We are witnessing the devastating impacts of the novel coronavirus on our health and our economy.
But science shows us that biodiversity loss and climate change are contributing to more frequent disease outbreaks. As forests and wetlands disappear, pathogens like Ebola, Zika and coronaviruses jump more easily from animals to humans. Once that happens with a deadly and contagious virus, our global society is faced with a terrible choice: allow the spread to continue or shut down until it is under control.
Governments need to do more to make society more resilient to this threat.
While some places have improved air and water quality, climate pollution and destruction of the habitats that supports life on Earth have continued, making us all more vulnerable.
And unfortunately, the federal government is systematically undermining bedrock policies designed to address climate change and protect biodiversity.
Rollbacks of the Clean Power Plan, Clean Car Standards, National Environmental Policy Act regulations and Mercury Air Toxic Standards are slowing the transition to a clean economy, and preventing federal decision-makers from considering the impacts their decisions have on the climate and on human health.
Scrapping the Clean Water Rule makes it more likely that aquatic habitats and species will suffer water quality degradation and destruction.
Failure to enforce the Migratory Bird Treaty Act jeopardizes the progress we have made in restoring bird populations. And new rules weakening the Endangered Species Act (ESA) threaten to erase the gains we have made in restoring imperiled fish, wildlife and plants.
These actions make it harder to achieve the sustainable economic development that ensures future generations have the same opportunity to thrive that we do.
The ESA deserves particular attention because it is the gold standard for biodiversity protection.
Bald eagles, brown pelicans and humpback whales all visit Virginia, and all came back from the brink of extinction thanks to the ESA. Rare freshwater mussels in the Clinch River, sturgeon in the Chesapeake Bay estuary and sea turtles along the coast all benefit from ESA protections, in large part because of the law’s focus on conserving and restoring ecosystems and habitats.
Reducing these protections, in combination with regressive climate policies, is a one-two punch that will devastate wildlife and have significant health consequences for humans.
When Earth Day was founded, acute problems with pollution, and loss of fish and wildlife, made the connection between health and the environment clear.
That’s why Congress passed many of our strongest environmental laws with overwhelming bipartisan support. The connection has come into even sharper focus now, as we face a climate crisis, an extinction crisis and a global health pandemic.
We need decisive action to strengthen our baseline environmental protections and restore America’s global leadership on climate and conservation.
Virginia is doing everything it can to address these challenges.
We recently enacted legislation that requires a 30% reduction in carbon pollution from power plants over the next decade, facilitates a transition to carbon-free energy by 2050, and dedicates tens of millions of dollars to low-income energy efficiency upgrades and resilience to climate-driven flooding.
We announced a draft regulation making Virginia the first state with comprehensive protections for migratory birds.
And we continue to refine our groundbreaking ConserveVirginia model, which identifies the most important unprotected lands in the commonwealth, helping us maximize land conservation dollars and support the critical national goal of protecting at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030. Nothing on Earth exists in a vacuum. Everything is connected. Forests give us building materials, sequester carbon and serve as wildlife habitat. Insects provide food for wildlife and pollinate crops. Oysters support the aquaculture industry, filter water and create reefs that are home to many marine species.
Wetlands, floodplains, beaches and dunes protect our coastal communities and provide a host of environmental and economic benefits. Everything in an ecosystem connects to everything else, and has the ability to impact human health and well-being. We need those impacts to be positive ones. Virginia will continue to do its part to help keep people — and the planet that supports us — as healthy as possible.
