By May Nivar, Paul Berry, Ashley Reynolds Marshall and Gil Bland
Like the statues and other obvious symbols of racism that are coming down, we’re on the verge of an overdue revolution. We’re seeing significant shifts in our racial, economic, political, cultural and justice systems that have unfairly and systematically oppressed the African American community since their arrival as enslaved laborers on the shores of Virginia in 1619.
We have the privilege of serving our commonwealth as chairs of the Asian Advisory Board, Latino Advisory Board, African American Advisory Board, and Council on Women. Each board’s role is to advise the governor on the development of economic, professional, cultural, educational, health care and governmental links between the commonwealth and the community it represents.
More than 80 Virginians serve on the four boards and represent a significant and growing voice across the commonwealth. Women account for 51% of the population of Virginia, and African Americans, Asians and Hispanics combined are nearly one-third.
As calls for justice sweep the country and around the world, we join together to condemn the systemic racism and discriminatory treatment of African Americans, most recently with the murders of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota.
These injustices added insult to injury at a time when COVID-19 exposed many issues related to health equity, particularly the disproportionate rate of illness and death among African Americans. These conditions where people live, learn, work and play— also known as the social determinants of health — are not equal in all our communities and lead to significant differences in the quality and length of life, health care coverage, access to services and treatment outcomes.
Systemic racism has prevented generations and large populations of marginalized communities from thriving and succeeding in a nation they helped build, especially African Americans. Despite more than 400 years of history and the struggles of freedom, citizenship and civil rights, they are still fighting and dying for equity.
Bias, discrimination, and racism in our policies and institutions continue to oppress us. We know these systems exist to divide us so we must confront them together. Every act of violence, exclusion and racism against any marginalized community harms us all, and diminishes the progress that any of our communities could make independently.
While our four boards independently make recommendations to the governor, in solidarity, we will forge a stronger, wider and more sustainable path to identify and advocate for key issues.
For example, on criminal justice and public safety, we will seek comprehensive changes to law enforcement policies and the establishment of local human rights commissions and community review boards.
We also will push for equal access to quality health care, including preventive screenings, mental health and multilingual resources, as well as reliable and accessible disaggregated data. We need to dive deeper into the practices, behaviors and structures that will improve maternal and infant mortality.
On business and trade, we need equal opportunities for employment and access to small business and supplier diversity programs and other resources that provide more favorable outcomes for both women-led and minority-owned and operated businesses.
In education, we will continue to seek policies that ensure students from low socioeconomic and underrepresented communities have equal access to quality education from early childhood to higher learning, and for programs that will build a pipeline of educational leaders who reflect the student bodies they serve. The pipeline of learning and educating must prepare our students for the workforce of today and the future.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Over the coming months, we will have a series of collaborative meetings on these topics plus opportunities for introspection in our own communities to address how we can show up better for one another because words, thoughts, prayers and hashtags just aren’t enough.
We encourage everyone in Virginia to play an active role. Each voice can be amplified by donating to, volunteering for or serving on the boards of organizations that support social justice initiatives; engaging legislators to draft and pass laws that will bring about systemic change; and supporting and voting for candidates who strive for equality in local, state and federal elections. Consider running for those positions as well.
If “Virginia is for Lovers,” then it must love and support us all. Together, we must rise to the challenge to be revolutionary because dignity is part of our humanity. We must all stand in solidarity in order to restore our collective humanity.
