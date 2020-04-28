By Michael P. McDermott and Steve Arner
Making important decisions requires thoughtful evaluation of the real-world implications and the practical effect of those choices. Critical decisions should be data-driven and informed by the best evidence available.
For instance, when Virginia hospitals and health care providers took steps in early March to suspend nonemergency medical procedures, those decisions were guided by data modeling that forecast a potential wave of COVID-19 infections which, without precautions in place, could overrun the health care delivery system as the fast-spreading coronavirus did in places like Italy and New York.
Similar considerations factored into government guidance on social distancing, stay-at-home directives and the need to wear face coverings in public. As this pandemic evolved, the overriding concern for public health led Virginia hospitals to take extraordinary steps to invest in establishing field hospitals, converting medical campus space into overflow treatment units and developing new testing capabilities in the name of providing high-quality patient care.
Each of these decisions, and many more, have been focused on safeguarding public health and limiting the community spread of COVID-19. As of this writing, it has infected more than 13,000 people and caused more than 450 deaths in Virginia.
What the data now tells us is that COVID-19 hospitalizations have been stable for weeks, hovering around a daily range of 1,300 to 1,400. Meanwhile, nearly 1,900 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital care, and total available hospital beds and ventilators have consistently been in the daily range of 5,300 and 2,300, respectively.
Given the stability in these numbers, and the fact that thousands of Virginia patients have gone without access to needed non-COVID-19 medical care, Virginia’s hospitals and health care providers have developed plans to reopen the health care system so that patients who need cancer treatments, cardiac care and other services (such as vaccinations for babies and children, mammograms and colonoscopies, or other preventive screenings) can receive them.
For more than a month, many patients have had to forgo such treatment, which poses health risks for vulnerable patients and those with chronic conditions who need time-sensitive care. It is possible, and necessary, to respond to the pandemic and safely treat patients with non-COVID-19 conditions.
Working with Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, hospitals and health care providers have ably responded to this pandemic through direct patient care, a variety of investments, and real-time strategic and organizational adjustments to confront this challenge. Those efforts will continue as long as COVID-19 is a threat.
On March 18, Virginia’s hospitals were among the first providers to voluntarily agree to postpone nonemergency medical procedures, out of an abundance of caution to preserve personal protective equipment and free up bed space for the fight against COVID-19. One week later, Northam issued Order of Public Health Emergency Two, prohibiting nonemergency medical procedures.
That order was extended through May 1, and in recent public remarks, Northam said he plans to allow the order to lapse after that day, paving the way for these procedures to resume. We commend the governor for this well-reasoned decision and look forward to our ongoing collaboration in the weeks and months ahead.
While many patients and families have been impacted by illness associated with the pandemic, Virginia’s health care delivery system has substantial capacity to continue treating COVID-19 patients and to provide needed care to people with other health care conditions.
As we survey the landscape of available beds, supplies and resources, it’s clear that health care providers and professionals — some of whom have been out of work or furloughed — are ready and able to meet the needs of Virginians seeking non-COVID-19 medical care.
So far, 22 states have deployed plans to reopen the health care system. This includes several states neighboring Virginia and others that have been hard hit by the pandemic. These decisions are informed by data, and consistent with federal guidelines and best practices for resuming non-COVID-19 medical care.
It’s truly an honor to serve our communities and a duty we take seriously. We appreciate the outpouring of community goodwill and affection during this unprecedented time. Virginia’s health care providers are committed to meeting the medical needs of all Virginians by implementing responsible, carefully considered plans to safely reopen the health care system. Working with the Northam administration, we are ready to safely meet patient needs.
