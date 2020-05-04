This past Friday, we reached the end of the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s recommendation that called on every American to “help slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe” by committing to social distancing, and following the directions of state and local authorities for 30 days.
On March 31, Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the task force, briefed the American people on what lay ahead. Birx presented a chart predicting 1.5 million to 2.2 million Americans could lose their lives. Even with mitigation efforts, she suggested 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die.
Birx called on the American people to come together for the next 30 days to change the “giant blue mountain” (1.5 to 2.2 million deaths) to a “hill” (100,000 to 240,000 deaths), acknowledging that even that number was “way too much.” (Models she cited, and many others, have since proved to be wildly inaccurate.) “What an extraordinary thing this could be,” she speculated, “if every American followed [the guidelines].”
On March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks. Ten days later, he closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, banned gatherings of more than 10 people, ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and urged all Virginians to avoid nonessential travel. One week later, Northam issued a “stay-at-home” order until June 10 and extended business closures through that day.
Northam repeatedly has said he and his staff have watched national models throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to make key decisions. When these models do not support his policy decisions, Northam suggests we need to look at Virginia-specific data. We Virginians could not agree more. The time for models is over. Let’s look at the data gathered from 19,492 cases statewide as of May 4th:
- We’ve learned there is nearly zero lethal threat to students from the virus. There have been no deaths of children ages 1 to 19, which includes all school-age children, and few hospitalizations.
- Most of the working population under age 60 also faces minimal risk. There were 684 deaths in Virginia. Each of these is tragic. However, it is important to identify who is most at risk. For example, 22 deaths involved people under age 50. Yet many workplaces are indefinitely shut down. (Ironically, young and healthy people developing immunity is key to slowing the spread. This is the same principle — herd immunity — behind promoting vaccination.)
- We’ve learned the sick and the elderly are at the greatest risk: 74% of deaths in Virginia have occurred among seniors older than 70 and 51% among seniors older than 80. There continues to be a serious crisis involving nursing homes across the country, including Virginia. Yet we have blanket shutdowns, instead of focusing efforts on protecting the sick and elderly.
- We’ve learned social distancing and hand-washing drastically can reduce the spread of the virus, far more so than models predicted. Yet many live without paychecks as businesses remain shuttered that could be operated while safely adhering to these practices.
- We’ve learned sunlight and UV rays kill the virus within minutes. Yet we chase citizens from parks and beaches and urge them to remain indoors.
- Finally, we’ve learned the fatality rate if infected is likely far lower than initially thought, perhaps 0.1% to 0.4%, i.e., 10 to 40 times lower than estimates that motivated extreme isolation. This is supported by recent studies from the University of Southern California, Stanford University Iceland, Germany and New York City (where 20% of those tested had antibodies). The World Health Organization estimates 80% of those infected show no symptoms at all. Yet we focus on ever-increasing numbers of cases (due to increased testing), and ignore the decreasing severity and lethality it reveals.
Virginians, like all Americans, have been asked to flatten the curve to avoid overwhelming the health system. We have. The curve has been flattened.
Field hospitals established in hot spots have closed, some without ever treating a patient. The hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, has sailed away, and the USNS Mercy, also sits largely unused. Hospitals across the country sit empty as predicted overloads failed to materialize, and as Americans postpone other needed health care, including cancer treatment, joint replacements and heart surgery.
For example, a recent study revealed routine cervix, colon and breast cancer screenings have dropped dramatically during the pandemic — down 86% to 94% through April 25. And health systems now are laying off workers like any other employer.
Northam says a doctor doesn’t stop a patient’s treatment plan early just because it seems to be working. He also should remember the Hippocratic Oath: “First do no harm.” Enormous social and economic harms are beginning to accumulate as a result of clinging to policies hastily crafted amid fears of a worst-case scenario.
Like governors across the U.S., Northam instituted unprecedented lockdown policies out of an abundance of caution, at a time when international data was spotty and modeling on the virus’ lethality wildly varied. But the time has come to use considerable real-world evidence we have gathered during the quarantine to limit these harms, while focusing our resources on protecting the most vulnerable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.