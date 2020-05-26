On April 10, Virginia’s Parole Board, under the direction of Chair Adrianne Bennett, voted 4-0 to grant parole to Vincent Martin, who shot and killed Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors on a cold February evening in 1979.
Connors, 23 years old and new to law enforcement, had pulled over a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street in Richmond. Unbeknownst to Connors, the vehicle’s occupants had just held up a convenience store.
As Connors exited his vehicle, he was shot in the neck by Martin. Martin approached Connors and continued to empty his pistol, firing four more rounds into the officer’s head, execution style. Connors never had an opportunity to defend himself and died on the scene.
Martin was a serial, violent criminal. He was convicted in 1972 of using a sawed-off shotgun during the commission of two robberies. In one incident, he shot and wounded a victim. He had been paroled just three months prior. Unfortunately, Connors would not have known any of that.
Martin was apprehended, convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death by electrocution. But then a peculiar twist occurred.
A defense attorney was able to get Martin’s conviction vacated because a potential juror, confused by legal jargon during the selection process, was excused by the defense. She never sat on the jury that convicted Martin. Inexplicably, the case was retried. Martin was convicted again, but this time, he received a life sentence.
On April 10, Virginia’s Parole Board abruptly decided to release Martin without adequately notifying Connors’ family or the Richmond Police Department. His family never even had the opportunity to offer testimony or objection.
This revolting narrative tells us there is something very wrong with the criminal justice system in Virginia.
As a 41-year veteran of law enforcement, I never have known something to be so demanding of corrective action. Yet for weeks, there was silence from Gov. Ralph Northam and others who should know better. Only recently are we hearing about an investigation into the Parole Board’s decision, and only after a public outcry.
There’s a deficit of leadership and accountability here, and Virginians deserve better.
I speak from firsthand experience when it comes to law enforcement, leadership and accountability, having served in both federal and local law enforcement and now in my third term as sheriff of Loudoun County. I’m also a member of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, and an executive member of the Major County Sheriffs of America and the National Sheriffs’ Association.
These groups regularly discuss how to improve policing and how to better protect the innocent. Martin’s release is a stinging rebuke to all of this, and to the dedicated, good faith efforts of deputies and police officers throughout America.
Northam and the Parole Board have received correspondence from these and many other law enforcement associations, but have yet to act.
Like Connors, I started my police career as a patrol officer in 1979, and have parents and two sisters who loved and supported me as I started my career in law enforcement. I was blessed, and so was he.
But unlike Connors, I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime of service and to have my life fulfilled in ways I could never have imagined when I started this career. I married an extraordinary woman and we’ve raised six exceptional children.
Connors’ life could have been mine, or mine his, so this is very personal to me. No one knows what life Connors might have had, because that life brutally was taken from him at such a young age.
There is a growing disrespect for the law enforcement community from activist politicians across this nation. The same people who demand safe neighborhoods and qualified first responders are the first to criticize the dangerous work that approximately 1 million men and women across America do to keep us safe — and the last to praise them.
Or even worse, as in the case of Connors, they completely disrespect the legacy of a young police officer in favor of letting a violent criminal back on Virginia’s streets.
We cannot change the horrific murder of Michael Connors in 1979, but we can reverse the horrific decision of Virginia’s Parole Board, and we can demand a governor of Virginia who will stand up for justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mike Chapman has told the truth about how things are with the justice system in Virginia. The Martin animal should have never been paroled, life in prison was too good for him. As for the parole board, all of them should be fired.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.