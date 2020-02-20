Growing up in Lunenburg County in south central Virginia, you quickly learn about the value of agriculture to the commonwealth’s economy. My father was with American Tobacco Co. for more than 40 years, and since the early 1980s, I have worked for Universal Corp., which buys, sells and processes leaf tobacco from farmers who plant and harvest some 18,000 acres of that crop in Virginia each year. Growers here and elsewhere are our partners, but neither of us could be successful without a significant Virginia asset that is many counties away — the port terminals in Hampton Roads.
Sea containers loaded with cardboard boxes full of tobacco leaves fill some of the 1.7 million containers placed on ships at state-owned facilities along the Elizabeth River each year, bound for manufacturers or markets around the globe. Our business relies on Virginia’s ports, which are being upgraded thanks to generous and timely outlays from the General Assembly.
As our CEO, George C. Freeman III, has stated, “Universal has long recognized the importance of the port for both the import and export of our products. We appreciate the completed infrastructure enhancements to the facilities as well as the roadways in and out. As farmers across our rural communities address challenges in their supply chains, we encourage the commonwealth to further improve efficiencies with upgrades to the east-west truck and rail corridor through rural Virginia.”
For decades, the impetus for improvements to the ports and transportation has come prominently from our burgeoning port and supply chain industries. Their voice is the Virginia Maritime Association (VMA), which celebrates 100 years of service this year.
The VMA began on Feb. 13, 1920, when 56 business leaders established the Norfolk Maritime Exchange. Today, more than 530,000 jobs in Virginia are tied to the maritime industry, from brokers, shippers, engineers, attorneys, shipyards, tugboat operators, longshoremen and more in Hampton Roads; to railroads, truckers, warehouses, manufacturers and others in the supply chain throughout Virginia. That includes Bon Air, home to Universal’s corporate headquarters. Indeed, the Virginia Port Authority has a thriving presence on the James River in Richmond, where container-laden barges arrive and depart regularly.
The VMA has wisely established chapters across the commonwealth, providing its more than 460 member firms with not just a window into the world of international trade but an entree to a host of resources. Whether it’s understanding tariffs or permits, rates or rules, laws or relationships, the VMA has an abundance of expertise. Its advocacy arm, which has successfully lobbied for everything from highway improvements to a massive ongoing dredging project that will make our offshore channel the deepest, widest and safest on the East Coast, is second to none.
Along with VMA’s chief executive, David White, I am privileged to serve on the legislatively appointed Advisory Committee on International Trade, which spent months working with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to develop Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently unveiled International Trade Strategic Plan. Over the next 15 years, the commonwealth aims to increase annual exports by $18 billion, global commerce in and out of the state by 50% and jobs by more than 150,000. Virginia presently ranks just 41st in exports per capita. We should be in the top 20 and the plan sets that target.
Universal, which marked its own 100th anniversary in 2018, is actively supporting VMA2020. In that role, we joined other maritime-connected companies at the Richmond Marriott on Feb. 13, where we signed a new charter, setting the industry and association on a renewed trajectory for the next 100 years. Government and business in the Old Dominion must continue to play to our strengths, which include an efficient port connected to global markets.
One cannot see, hear or smell the saltwater from my office in Richmond, nor where I grew up in Kenbridge. However, knowing the opportunity that ocean access presents to grow our economy should be encouraging to every Virginian who wants only the best for what CNBC recognizes as the No. 1 state for business in the nation.
