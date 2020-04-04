While April marks National Autism Awareness Month, it’s autism awareness day every day at the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism (SDCA) at St. Joseph’s Villa in Henrico County, where my son, Jamari Holt, goes to school. And I couldn’t be more grateful.
When Jamari was a toddler, he stopped making eye contact and responding when his name was called. He became quiet and would no longer imitate words or gestures. He also began walking on his tiptoes, and flapping his hands and arms.
Because I worked with an autistic adult, I recognized the signs, but his doctor told me he was fine. He said he was a typical boy, but because we had just switched babysitters, he wasn’t getting enough stimulation. He said, “It’s all in your mind.”
I’m the mom
When I took Jamari to another doctor, he was diagnosed within 30 minutes. I’m the mom and I know. He was 21 months old.
After his diagnosis, Jamari received an excellent education in the Louisa County school system for many years — where I also happen to work. But by the time he was 10 years old, he was nonverbal and I was getting calls from school about his aggressive behavior. He would get frustrated and lash out because he didn’t have a way to communicate.
He is really big for his age (he’s now 5’11” and 171 pounds) so we tried moving him to middle school early. We were hoping this would help him through his hormonal changes and behaviors, but that wasn’t the environment for him either.
When I took a tour of the Sarah Dooley Center at St. Joseph’s Villa, I knew this was the best place for him. But it took two years of advocating for Jamari before the public school system placed him into the program.
There simply are not enough private day schools to go around for all of the children diagnosed with autism. In fact, 98% of these children are exclusively educated by public schools.
My goals are simple
My goals for Jamari were quite simple when he came to SDCA. I wanted him to work on his communication and aggression. I wanted him to be able to communicate with me — whether he wasn’t feeling well or needed something.
Jamari is now 15 and uses language assistive technology in school and at home to help him communicate. He can point out colors and count to 100. If you start him off, he can recite his ABCs. He can use a computer. He lets me know when he’s upset, when he’s hungry, when he needs to use the bathroom. He can verbalize his wants and needs. His life has improved so much.
SDCA also exposes him to so many things he wouldn’t otherwise have access to. He loves music therapy, and I was surprised by how much he loves animal therapy. He has a dog at home that he doesn’t interact with.
But then, the staff at SDCA sent me pictures of him on a horse. I said to myself, “That can’t be Jamari on a horse!” He had never been on a horse, but there he was with a helmet on, riding and petting the horse. He was not afraid. SDCA brings all these things to life.
Now, I’m really excited about the improvements coming with the redeveloped Sarah Dooley Center that will open early next year. It looks amazing. I can’t wait until it’s done so I can go and explore it for myself. It looks so warm and inviting — just like the whole Villa campus. I pop in on campus and at SDCA all the time, and it’s always so nice and peaceful. You can tell when children with autism are stressed or anxious; they’re going to show you. They can’t fake it.
The sensory library planned for the redeveloped center is just another example of how SDCA is always looking for ways to get better.
There also will be new flexible space to train teachers and professionals who work with children with autism on a daily basis, so that we in the public schools can replicate what the center is doing in our own environments, and touch many more students like my son.
I’m not sure what the future holds for Jamari, but what I do know is that bringing him to SDCA was the best decision I ever made, other than getting him diagnosed early. It has opened my eyes and cleared up so many things for us. Our lives have changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.