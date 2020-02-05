There was a time not too long ago when a high school diploma was sufficient to land a job with a family sustaining wage and lasting security. But due to a changing economy and the rapid and often disruptive emergence of technology over the past 30 years, a high school diploma is no longer enough to guarantee a meaningful career. That’s evidenced by the 2.6 million jobs in Virginia that will need to be filled by 2026 that don’t require a bachelor’s degree but do require some form of post-secondary educational attainment — be it an associate degree, certificate, or short-term workforce credential. The problem is Virginia is not generating nearly enough qualified workers in high-demand fields to fill these “middle-skill” jobs.
The growing gap between the skills and training that Virginia workers have and those they need to succeed is impacting nearly every industry in the Commonwealth. In my industry, construction and building service, the gap is more than a problem — it’s a workforce crisis that affects the entire spectrum, from owners, architects, engineers, general contractors, subcontractors, and vendors. I have skilled trades positions open right now that I must advertise nationally to attract qualified applicants. And as more skilled workers move closer to retirement, the knowledge and experience exiting the industry through natural attrition is putting more and more strain on the workforce, and that’s a problem that’s not going away anytime soon.
The commonwealth needs leadership and a focused investment if we’re going to fill that skills gap, expand the talent pipeline, and grow our economy. That’s why I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam for tackling this issue head-on with the G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back) Initiative. G3 increases the affordability and accessibility of community college programs in the high-demand fields of health care, information technology, manufacturing, skilled trades, early childhood education and public safety. G3 is not “free college” — it’s a carefully-crafted opportunity for eligible low- and middle-income Virginians to earn a degree or credential needed to fill a high-demand, well-paying job. G3 also sets reasonable expectations that a student demonstrates satisfactory academic progress and eventually gives back to the commonwealth through community or public service. G3 also keeps Virginia competitive with its regional peers — surrounding states like Maryland, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky — who have programs that incentivize completion at the community college level.
As a proud graduate of the Virginia Community College System, I can tell you that community college is the best preparer of individuals looking to improve their lives and go to work. And there’s data to back-up that claim. Three years ago, Virginia passed the New Economy Workforce Credential Grant program and created low-cost “FastForward” opportunities for Virginians to earn a short-term workforce credential at community colleges that lead to an in-demand job. Since then, more than 19,000 credentials have been awarded. The average completer sees a 60% increase in wages and the state sees double the amount of paid taxes. As a businessman, I can tell you that’s an extraordinary return on investment for both the student and the commonwealth.
The G3 proposal would build upon the success of “FastForward” and expand workforce credential, certificate or associate degree pathways to Virginia’s most in-demand jobs. I often think about the East End of Richmond and other underserved parts of our community where, because of their ZIP code, people have been left out of the conversation. How does someone without skills successfully cross my doorstep, get in front of a hiring manager and obtain a job?
I think G3 provides an excellent line of sight for someone looking for a career path. With some time, energy, focus and a little support from the state, anyone can earn a degree or credential, which can then lead to a job in a good, safe working environment that pays well and has quality benefits.
I urge the General Assembly to support funding for G3. Let’s get Virginians the skills they need to succeed in the jobs of today — and tomorrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.