The past weeks have been traumatic for our nation, and like many people, I have felt the effects on a deeply personal level as well. I am a black woman, and I am the mother of African children, one of whom is a boy — a boy whom I adopted, along with his sister, from an African country where everyone was his color.
I am not only facing the anguish of being a mother scared for the life of her African, now African American, son, but I am now facing the guilt of bringing a child into a country that does not seem to want him. I thought when we brought them from the orphanage in Ethiopia that I was providing them a better life.
Admittedly, I did feel sad that I was taking them from their heritage, but I believed that the love and privilege we could provide would mitigate this loss. Now, when my son looks me in the eye and asks me about his physical safety, I wonder if our love and privilege was worth his exposure to America’s dirty laundry of systemic racism.
My guilt, pain and anger cannot be sidelined. This message seeks to reckon and respond to the killings of black people, specifically in the last month: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade. Each death weighs heavy on my soul. These deaths, and others, serve as an exclamation point on the trauma and legacy of violence toward black people.
While there are members of law enforcement who neither condone nor tolerate the conduct that perpetuates racism against black Americans, we know also that there are places where cultures of bias and prejudice are pervasive. The legitimate fear that black people experience at the hands of law enforcement is real, and deserves our empathy and action.
The acts of bias and prejudice are not limited to the police. In fact, these same behaviors invade our schools, adversely impacting our students and families. I hear about these incidents across school divisions and read about them throughout our nation.
We cannot pretend that the issues do not lie at our doorstep. They occur when our black students are perceived as angry instead of hurt or depressed; as threatening instead of being their playful age; as disrespectful instead of showing the attributes of a future lawyer or advocate; and as hyperactive instead of inquisitive.
When we only see black people as things, or problems in schools, we only perpetuate the problem that exists in our greater society. These situations might not be as brutal, but they are just as impactful to the psyche of our students.
These events remind me of the physical and psychological wounds inflicted on my ancestors during slavery; the overt racism felt by my grandfather before, during and after serving in the Korean War; and the open discrimination that my father endured when he returned from two tours in Vietnam.
The anger perpetuated against them by the world often was carried home because they felt helpless, and this anger ended up at the doorsteps of the ones who loved them the most.
This is not an excuse for their behavior, but a reminder that hurt begets anger, which begets rage.
The riots that are occurring are not acceptable. But it would be naive to believe that they are not premised on historical trauma and the current effects of systemic racism.
We also cannot delude ourselves into believing that all the rioters are black people. Some are interlopers who have no justification for their anger, and want to promote chaos that they can then attribute to black people.
It is incumbent upon us, as educators and leaders, to engage with our students and families with compassion and care.
We must challenge our perceptions of student behaviors and deepen our understanding of race-based trauma. The burden is on all of us, not just those impacted, to educate ourselves.
Henrico County Public Schools has pledged to do this work, and at this moment it is important that a clear plan is developed to ensure that our African American students and staff know that Black Lives Matter. To do this, my Department of Equity, Diversity and Opportunities is working with a group of black American school stakeholders to formulate a plan of action.
I am now calling all of us to action. Rioting will not solve the problem of systemic racism. Instead we must follow the recommendations of the great orator “Killer Mike,” who said in a recent Atlanta press conference “we must plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize.” To do this we need everyone at the table, and I hope to see you there.
