What the heck are we going to do about our March Madness brackets?
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
***
I think my 401(k) turned into a 101(k) this week.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
With a lot of American goods being made in China, maybe it is time to bring the goods and businesses back to America. The price of goods will be higher, but it beats getting serious virus attacks from China. It will provide more jobs for Americans.
Steve Frost,
Petersburg
***
Are census takers going to want to go into numerous homes? Are residents going to want to let them in? Or will everyone pull out their thermometer?
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
***
I cannot ignore a de facto comparison. Today’s young people are being told that the country should be giving them a lot of free stuff. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy was telling young people, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Enough said.
Bruce Kelley,
Richmond
***
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calls himself a democratic socialist in an attempt to differentiate himself from a socialist. William Shakespeare once wrote that “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” However, with regard to Sanders’ policies, socialism by any other name would still have a stench.
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
***
Let me get this straight: The General Assembly is going to raise gas taxes for improvements in the rural sections of the state. Bottom line: Those citizens who can least afford a tax increase will get one. Seems the people we elect to help us have only one fix: Tax, tax, tax.
Jon Palmer,
Williamsburg
***
I am amazed at how paranoid we are about Russian efforts to influence our elections through social media posts. Michael Bloomberg just spent more than $500 million in media purchases, and you see how effective that was.
Gerry Seeley,
Midlothian
***
What’s all the fuss about? Let’s be fair. The wisdom and foresight of our Founding Fathers has served us well for nigh on 250 years. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”
Malcolm R. Kallman,
Henrico
***
After listening to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rant about free, free and revolution, I also want revolution that begins with fiscal responsibility and term limits.
Ann Padgett,
Hartfield
