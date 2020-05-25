The immediate impact of COVID-19 already is sweeping across every part of our lives, from schools and offices, to businesses and hospitals. Day in and day out, we find ourselves at home, coping with equal parts anxiety and good humor, and a whole lot of patience.
The longer-term effects, of course, still are unknown, the yet-to-be realized consequences that are months or even years away. While many of those outcomes are difficult to predict, for those of us who work in Virginia’s foster care system, the signs ahead already are getting clearer. Like so many aspects of the coming post-pandemic reality, they are ominous ones.
There are a range of factors currently conspiring that will put undue strain on Virginia’s foster care system. First is the anticipated increased demand. With economic hardships getting more acute for many families, the inherent stress and financial pressures will bring many of them to a breaking point. All too often, children bear the brunt of families in turmoil. Then there are situations where the home is an unsafe environment for children, and foster care can serve as a refuge to ensure these young people remain safe.
Although there are organizations within the community that can assist these families — with food, counseling or other resources — these nonprofits already are beginning to feel budgetary pressures, and are cutting back on their staffs and critical services. And without this safety net, more children will no doubt be entering the foster care system in the months ahead, which means more foster parents will be needed.
At the same time that demand for more foster parents is on the rise, we are seeing dangerous signals that the supply of eligible people is beginning to diminish, even as we adjust how we recruit them amid a climate of social distancing. The decline is understandable. The uncertainty on the horizon creates a reluctance to make longer-range commitments. As families seek greater clarity as to what their situation will be like in three months, six months or a year, they are cautious not to take on new responsibilities that might become unmanageable down the road.
Even so, this perfect storm of factors must be overcome, and we are implementing new ways to reach potential foster parents that we are hopeful can keep our pipeline of potential families full. Like so many other organizations that are finding virtual alternatives to age-old practices, we have undertaken our own version of web-based outreach, allowing adults interested in or even just curious about foster care to attend one of our regular information sessions, just online.
Part of our role is to educate potential candidates about what they can expect as foster parents. To start, some of the statistics might be surprising. Currently, there are 5,500 foster children in Virginia, with more than 1,700 awaiting a foster family. Almost one-third (29%) of foster children eventually return to their birth families.
The process for becoming a foster parent can take anywhere from three to six months, and an essential part of that process not only is determining whether the role is right for each candidate but also a period of training, which we also have transitioned to online. As might be expected, most potential parents do not make it all the way through the process, for any number of reasons. Those high levels of attrition are why it is so critical that our recruiting efforts remain robust, and that we work extra hard to find those special people who are willing — and many are called — to become foster parents.
Our inability to find qualified foster parents can have direct effects on Virginia’s foster care system; even delays can impart lasting damage. If we cannot continue to approve new foster parents amid the pandemic, we will see an inadequate number of foster families available for placement in the next three to six months. That’s when the state might need us most as the ripple effects of the pandemic impact our community’s families.
May is Foster Care Awareness Month. This past year in the Greater Richmond region, we placed 72 youth with foster families. Of course, there is no foster care program without these parents. They come in all ages and from all walks of life, from every part of the state, from single parents to already-large families. What they all share are hearts big enough for the challenge ahead of them.
