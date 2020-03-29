We are in uncharted territory. Not only are we dealing with an unprecedented health care crisis, but we also are being met with daily misinformation and medical myths regarding the coronavirus. As a doctor, I want my patients and the general public to know fact versus fiction based on evolving scientific evidence rather than the most-liked tweet of the day.
I’ve fielded many calls from justifiably concerned patients on my cellphone. Sometimes I heard seriously mistaken information and responded with what we know to be solid medical advice.
Due to the overwhelming amount of information and the nature of our news cycle today, it seems people are relying on rumors and fables from their social media feeds instead of reliable sources.
Articles and (dis)information are shared based on their headlines rather than their honesty and accuracy. Truth is traded for popularity, and bad advice goes viral. One chain email, for example, is circulating among friends nationally and in Richmond, purportedly from “the Stanford health board,” or sometimes a “friend’s dad’s friend that works for CDC.” It also has appeared on Facebook and YouTube. But Stanford has disavowed it, as it is full of bad information and inaccuracies. Some versions advise that merely drinking water can wash the coronavirus down the esophagus and into the stomach, where acid will kill it, or that avoiding drinks with ice can help keep you healthy. None of that is true.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is an impeccable source of online advice about preventing or coping with the coronavirus. If you read or tune in to news media that distinguish between political commentary and science, and if they are transparent about the sources of their information like the Richmond Times-Dispatch or the peer-reviewed journal Science, they are likely reliable and useful.
I feel compelled to share some of the most frequently asked questions I’ve received in recent weeks. For additional help sorting out online truth from falsehood, see the Mythbusters website published by the World Health Organization.
Is the seasonal influenza virus (flu) more dangerous?
No. In fact, the fatality rate is approximately 0.6%, while COVID-19 has a fatality rate of two to three times that.
Is hand sanitizer effective against the virus, and can you make your own out of the vodka in your liquor cabinet?
While not as effective as soap and warm water, hand sanitizers with an alcohol content of 60% to 90% are effective; however, you should not try to make your own at home. A local business, for a time, handed customers a recipe for hand sanitizer: vodka and aloe gel. Charming, but it doesn’t work, as a Tito’s Vodka tweet explains. There’s not enough alcohol in vodka to kill the coronavirus.
Does the coronavirus only affect the elderly?
Emphatically, no. It can affect anyone regardless of age. It is a new virus, it has just emerged, and everyone on the planet is susceptible and should be taking the necessary precautions.
Should we be worried about the virus mutating?
No, this would not be such a bad thing. When a virus replicates, it makes mistakes. The hope is that with multiple mistakes, the virus will lose its potency and become ineffective in infecting humans.
Is the vaccine just around the corner?
No. It is very difficult to create vaccines from scratch, and we should not expect one to be available soon. In the absence of a vaccine, we need to exercise infection control — good hygiene, social distancing, etc.
Can you make your own home cure?
No. One dangerous suggestion I’ve seen on the internet: Drinking bleach or snorting cocaine can cure a coronavirus infection. There is no scientific evidence that this or any home remedies are of any benefit and, in fact, they might cause bodily harm.
Are anti-malarial medications being used to treat COVID-19?
Yes and no. A recent report from an infectious disease specialist in France showed hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) to be effective for at least 12 patients. This has not been peer-reviewed and still is very much in its testing phase.
The way this threat is discussed in social media is open to debate, but the threat itself is not. So call your doctor for advice, especially if you have symptoms. If you don’t have a doctor, call a medical clinic. Seek out reliable news sources. Be extremely skeptical of our often antisocial social media. And please, keep as safe as you possibly can in this uncertain time.
