Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians across the commonwealth — indeed, people around the globe — were planning events for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It was to be commemorated with festivals, community programs and volunteer opportunities that echoed the activities of April 22, 1970, when millions of Americans demanded oversight and accountability of our natural resources.
The work of those citizens 50 years ago on that first Earth Day ushered in a new era of environmental stewardship and led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. In times as dire as today, however, few will be gathering to celebrate.
Yet, it is important to honor the environmental movement’s achievements and acknowledge the work still to be done. Celebration does not require large, in-person assemblies. (In fact, many will go digital on Earth Day.) Rather we can reflect on the past to renew our determination, resilience and commitment to protecting our environment for future generations to come.
The first Earth Day actually was not the beginning of the movement to protect our land and water. Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published in 1962. A few years later, in 1965, the United States Congress established the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
The LWCF set out to build a nationwide legacy of high-quality outdoor recreation areas and to stimulate nonfederal investments in the protection of natural resources. Decades later, in 1992, Virginia’s General Assembly followed suit and created its own complement to the LWCF by establishing the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF). Likewise, the VLCF was designed to protect parks and open space, working lands such as farms and forests, threatened or endangered natural habitat, and lands of historic or cultural significance through outright acquisition or the purchase of a conservation easement.
As of 2019, Virginia has protected 62,878 acres with more than $51 million in grant funding from the VLCF. Approximately 200 projects have been completed in the first 12 years of the program, with an average cost of $733 per acre. It is a welcomed program.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly approved a biennium budget setting aside $10 million annually for the VLCF. The economic contraction resulting from COVID-19, however, has led Gov. Ralph Northam to recommend flat funding of VLCF at $4.5 million.
The current health crisis justifiably is absorbing our attention and energy for the foreseeable future. But worse crises await if we continue to neglect our natural resources and delay action on climate change.
The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity issued a report earlier this year calling on all nations to support the goal of protecting 30% of the earth’s land and water surfaces by 2030. Closer to home, the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Program Agreement set a goal of protecting approximately 25% of the land in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by 2025. That requires an additional 1 million acres to be permanently conserved in fewer than 5 years.
As a region, RVA has protected only 5.4% of its entire land area. Results vary from the high of 8.5% in Charles City County to the low of 3.1% in Hanover County. Where the city of Richmond has approximately 5% of its land used for parks and open space, Mayor Levar Stoney has called for increasing park acreage to provide all residents with equitable access to a park within a 10-minute walk.
Indeed, this pandemic has proved open spaces and parks to be vital, and widely appreciated by the public. Google’s Community Mobility Report reveals that Richmond has seen an 83% increase in park visitation, with Chesterfield and Henrico counties up 27% and 28%, respectively.
The Virginia Capital Trail that stretches from Richmond to Williamsburg has seen a 65% increase in use compared to March of last year. And these figures don’t capture the citizen scientists who are exploring their backyard or neighborhood natural areas.
Are we flocking to parks because there’s nothing else to do? No, we’re flocking to parks because they heal us. Overcrowding ultimately can lead to a diminished user experience — or worse, their shutdown, as we have seen in some parts of the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential that we affirm our need for substantial investment from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation on Earth Day.
Despite these times of crisis, and despite the oddly hushed and virtual celebrations of Earth Day, our appreciation for open and natural spaces will never perish. Let us strive for a day where all people may have clean air and clean water as was envisioned 50 years ago.
