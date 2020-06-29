Alexander Hamilton is coming to our living rooms. Starting July 3, those of us with a Disney+ subscription will be able to stream a cinematic production of the Broadway smash-sensation “Hamilton.”
Since its original debut at The Public Theater in New York City five years ago, “Hamilton” has been so popular that many have not seen it but know the songs. This past fall, the show debuted in Richmond to sold-out crowds.
At the time, I wrote life lessons from “Hamilton.” Now, I’m struck by how the contagious popularity of the Broadway hit has the power to connect us and create a ray of hope in what has been an otherwise dark spring and early summer 2020.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” always has been about possibility and that is one of the things that makes it such a draw for so many. In successfully adapting a lesser-celebrated American founder, Miranda also reminds us that voices and ideas linger, even if they do not immediately take hold. This notion gives me hope for the unheard, the silenced and those deemed powerless at a given time.
When little else seems to be uniting the country, because of the musical’s infectiousness, optimists and pessimists, Democrats and Republicans alike can agree on it. In June, 5 1/2 years after the musical’s première, former National Security Adviser John Bolton published his tell-all book about working for President Donald Trump, “The Room Where It Happened,” a reference to the “Hamilton” song about proximity to power.
In this stroke, a Republican who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and then Trump inadvertently harmonizes with Ashanti and the rappers Nas and Wiz Khalifa, who sing the popular song on the musical’s mixtape. How is that for diplomacy?
Now with COVID-19 and racial unrest across the country, in walks Hamilton. He has become our lucky charm.
“Hamilton” never was all fun and games. Ishmael Reed wrote a play about how the musical whitewashes some of the more challenging aspects of race and slavery. The patriotic gesture in the release of the film for the Fourth of July guarantees that it will lodge even further into the national consciousness, and perhaps not always for the best, given Disney’s complex legacy in media and race.
In addition, Hamilton’s sexual affair, a centerpiece of the musical’s narrative, became fodder for his enemies — ironic given his support for the pursuit of truth in public matters. He also knew that untethered free speech could come at the price of national harmony, as the city of Charlottesville and the country learned again on Aug. 12, 2017, when the Unite the Right rally left three people dead and 33 wounded.
In “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege,” former city mayor Michael Signer argues that the dogma of free speech set the stage for mayhem in Charlottesville. Significantly, Signer cited Hamilton in another substantial position in 2016. Hamilton was one of the crafters of the Electoral College in “The Federalist Papers,” and in Federalist No. 1 and No. 68, he describes the role of the college in protecting the Constitution and country. Prior to Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Signer, using Hamilton as a proponent of the possibility, argued that the college should — wait for it — appoint someone else as president.
But to return from fantasy, Disney’s much-anticipated production will come 15 months early and not a moment too soon. July 3 will be 40 days since the May 25 death of George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who former police officer Derek Chauvin killed.
In most religious and healing traditions, 40 days is the time it takes to form new habits. In Christianity, Jesus was tempted in the wilderness for 40 days and 40 nights. A yoga teacher once taught me that the sadhana, the “spiritual practice” or “effort toward achievement,” should be held for 40. By July 3, most of America will have been in quarantine for three times 40 days. As we wait, my hope is that we have formed new habits and seen unprecedented potentialities.
“Hamilton” might or might not make us more unified or deeply caring about each other. Somehow, I hope it does. At the very least, in these months we have come to discover how truly interconnected we are, and that unity, that collective vitality, which we see in “Hamilton,” opens up worlds of possibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.