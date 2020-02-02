All of us have witnessed images that sear our hearts and remain with us. One that I experienced was seeing hundreds of people huddled together at 4:15 a.m., wrapped in blankets to stay warm in the cold mist of an Appalachian mountain morning. I remember seeing the haze of their collective breath silhouetted against a sidewalk light post. They were not in line for the newest iPhone or for a sold-out concert. They had been standing outside Riverview Elementary School in Grundy all night, waiting for the chance to receive desperately needed dental care — care they simply could not afford and had no other means of access to.
These patients were at a Mission of Mercy (MOM) Project where dental professionals and other volunteers provide free dental care to underserved, low-income Virginians. I began volunteering at these events when I was Virginia’s Medicaid director and have continued to do so for nearly 20 years. I have witnessed similar scenes in rural, urban and suburban areas across the commonwealth; the lines seem endless; the level of need is unfathomable; and the patients’ stories of untreated oral disease and its impact on their lives are heartbreaking.
Virginia closed a huge health insurance “coverage gap” for low-income adults when it expanded Medicaid. Unfortunately, Virginia’s Medicaid program only provides extremely limited dental coverage, which means there are no preventive (e.g., cleanings) or restorative (e.g., fillings) services, only extractions. As such, basic dental care remains out of reach for hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians, and the “other” coverage gap of not having dental insurance persists.
The consequences of not getting regular dental care are numerous and go far beyond the obvious impact of having active oral infections, tooth decay, gum disease and pain. It may be a surprise to some, but people die from untreated tooth abscesses. Infections that begin in the mouth can spread to the brain, which ultimately can lead to death. These tragic deaths are entirely preventable.
There also is an ever-growing body of evidence that clearly shows having poor oral health exacerbates other chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke, and can significantly increase the cost of treatment. For instance, when a diabetic’s dental disease is treated, that patient visits the hospital 39% less often; visits the doctor 13% less often; and saves $2,840 in annual medical costs compared to diabetics with dental disease.
People with no other treatment alternatives frequently turn to the hospital emergency department (ED) for relief of severe tooth pain. EDs seldom have the capacity to provide appropriate treatment and instead prescribe antibiotics for the infection and medication for the pain. Often, that pain medication is an opioid; something we need less of, not more. A study by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services found that in 2018, nearly 16,000 Medicaid recipients visited the ED approximately 19,000 times for dental-related issues. Because no treatment for the underlying problem (an infected tooth) is provided, the pain and infection eventually return and worsen; the patient then requires more medication and incurs more costs, and the cycle continues.
During one of the MOM projects in Grundy, a patient told me he had planned to be at the clinic the year before to get treatment for a painful tooth but was unable to find transportation. So, during the prior year, he visited the ED every 30 to 45 days for antibiotics and pain medication. As a result of that delay in getting care, he had six teeth extracted. All the dental pain, medications, risk to his overall health and expense could have been avoided had he been able to access basic dental services.
Along with many other health advocates, I strongly encourage the General Assembly to support budget amendments proposed in the current legislative session to include dental coverage for adults enrolled in Medicaid. And, lest some think otherwise, this is not about having “pearly white, orthodontically perfect teeth.” The dental coverage health advocates are seeking simply allows someone to speak, eat and smile normally, and be free of oral infections; something that many of us take for granted every day.
This is an opportunity to improve the overall health of our commonwealth; reduce costly ED visits for dental conditions; lower opioid usage; and improve chronic disease outcomes resulting in substantial cost savings for the commonwealth. I hope that opportunity is realized.
One day dental care, along with hearing , vision, and other health services, will be part of universal health care and single payer disbursement. One day.
