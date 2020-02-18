By Patrick Northup and Shawn Pelletier
Seriously ill Virginia residents in need of lifesaving liver transplants face longer wait times and a greater chance of dying under ill-considered regulations implemented Feb. 4 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
A new policy developed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) — a federal contractor ironically headquartered in Richmond — and implemented by HHS will make donated livers available to a larger number of transplant centers located farther away from the hospital where the liver is donated. This means that more livers donated in Virginia will go to patients in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, while reducing access to transplants in Virginia.
Even UNOS acknowledges the impact these changes will have on patients in Virginia. They estimate this policy change will reduce liver transplants in the commonwealth by 31% over the next five years, resulting in 172 fewer Virginians with liver failure receiving the only treatment that can save their lives. Patients without the means or insurance flexibility to get listed at transplant centers outside Virginia — including many patients in rural areas, patients with Medicaid and military veterans seeking transplants at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond — will be disproportionately harmed.
Not only will this policy change harm patients in Virginia, but flying more organs longer distances across the country could lead to more waste and higher costs, possibly reducing the total number of liver transplants in the U.S.
In addition, this policy change does not include a provision encouraged by federal law: a transition plan for patients who were already on the waitlist for a liver transplant as of Feb. 4. This means that many patients in Virginia who have been waiting their turn will likely fall further down the waitlist through no fault of their own. Some patients in Virginia dropped more than 300 places on the liver transplant waiting list when the new policy temporarily took effect for a week this past May. That type of drop could potentially delay a transplant for months.
As a liver care specialist and a transplant surgeon, respectively, we have seen the incredible power of liver transplants to save lives and provide recipients with the gift of time. Every transplant provides someone with the opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones, to see their children grow up and to meet their grandchildren. As we have thought about how to discuss these changes to our patients, we are at a loss to explain why they might not receive a second chance at life.
With that said, we will do everything in our power to counter the effects of this policy change and maintain hope for our patients. We will encourage more people to donate organs, including through living liver donation, and we will fly greater distances to find donated livers and use our advanced transplant technology to help provide the gift of life to as many Virginians as possible.
But we will also do everything in our power to fight what we see as a misguided change. That is why the University of Virginia Medical Center has joined colleagues at VCU Medical Center and other transplant centers across the country to challenge this new policy in federal court. While that legal challenge continues, we urge HHS to stop the implementation of this policy to prevent potentially irreversible harm to our patients.
