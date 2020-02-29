By Reginald E. Gordon and Kelly King Horne
Homelessness happens when people don’t have the money or ability to maintain their housing and they do not have a support system of family or friends who can take them in or provide housing for them. More than 1,600 Richmond-area residents find themselves in this situation every year, and more than 500 of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness today, including more than 130 who are staying outside.
Each night, more than 330 men, women and children stay in a housing-focused emergency shelter program and have access to case management support. Hundreds more are engaged in targeted permanent housing programs every day. Community-based organizations and local government partners also provide short-term hotel stays for households as funding is available.
The shelters and housing programs in our region are run by nonprofits, not the public sector. In Richmond, the city provides funding to support a Cold Weather Overflow Shelter, which is operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities. In accordance with the parameters set by the Richmond City Council, the shelter is open between October and April, when all of the existing shelter beds in the system are full and the temperature is forecasted to be below 40 degrees.
During a housing crisis, the network of providers becomes the support system helping each household return to stable housing. The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care (GRCoC) includes public and private sector partners providing diversion, coordinated entry, coordinated outreach, supportive services, emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing.
In addition to our public sector partners, the list of organizations in the GRCoC include ACTS, CARITAS, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Daily Planet Health Services, Goochland Cares, Hanover Safe Place, HomeAgain, Homeward, Housing Families First, Liberation Veteran Services, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, Safe Harbor, the Salvation Army, St. Joseph’s Villa, Virginia Supportive Housing and the YWCA.
These and other organizations that serve those in a housing crisis are funded by various sources such as individuals, congregations, foundations, area businesses, and local, state and federal governments.
Our coordinated network of year-round emergency shelter providers work together to connect our most vulnerable neighbors to safe indoor accommodations and housing-focused case management. We also know that the answer to homelessness is never just shelter or a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving.
Housing-focused emergency shelter programs make up the central, necessary, lifesaving component of our services network, and we remain staunch and vocal advocates for the critical resource our shelter partners provide. That said, if we are to truly fight homelessness and tackle the systemic drivers of this crisis, we will need to increase our efforts in helping households avoid finding themselves without a place to live and to more quickly help them if they lose their housing.
Homeward, the planning and coordinating organization for homeless services in the greater Richmond region, is committed to supporting the GRCoC and other community partners serving the same households within different service systems. These include employment, health care, education, local criminal justice in developing, and implementing the programs, and partnerships needed to achieve these ambitious goals.
Even though we have a robust network of providers, our community needs to expand capacity to respond to homelessness. We need to increase our stock of permanent housing options, so that no one has to spend a night in a Cold Weather Shelter or sleep in a tent. We have many households in our region that are barely hanging on or busting their household budgets to pay for hotel rooms in order to have a roof over their heads.
We have families crowded into one-bedroom apartments trying to make ends meet. Each month, Homeward’s Homeless Crisis Line receives between 750 and 1,000 calls from households that are within three days of losing their housing. Homeward has been working with our partners at the GRCoC to increase access to permanent housing, to expand the resources available to our partners to assist single adults and families experiencing homelessness, and to develop the community partnerships needed to meet these urgent needs.
Combined with the already strong targeted housing resources in our community, these programs and initiatives are working to end homelessness for hundreds of households. This is and must continue to be a coordinated communitywide effort.
The city of Richmond and the GRCoC are dedicated to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable residents. We are committed to providing access to safe and stable housing, to connecting them with the services they need to maintain their housing and to helping them restore hope.
If you want to learn more or you have the capacity to help, please contact Homeward at: info@homewardva.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.