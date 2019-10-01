For centuries, our nation’s history has been told through literature, culture and schoolbooks. One form is not better than the other. But I am of the belief that there is profound power in the spoken word.
Some argue, and I concur, that the sharing of oral histories conveys a clearer and more inclusive picture of the human condition.
This is true when we examine the beginning of slavery in the American Colonies.
It was exactly 400 years ago in August that the first Africans arrived at Point Comfort, or present-day Fort Monroe, in Hampton. In 1619, some “20 and odd” enslaved Africans were taken from Angola in West Central Africa.
Slavery placed these Africans in shackles and denied them the opportunity of learning to read and write.
So enslaved Africans memorialized their experiences through the telling of stories and other forms of oral expression.
Much of our traditional written histories portray the settlement of America by European men when, in fact, there is a deeper and richer story that includes the experiences and witness of those first Africans, as well as Native Americans, Latinos and other indigenous people.
What do we know of these first enslaved Africans in what eventually would become the United States of America?
We rarely use the names of those who were enslaved and we too often have denied the beginnings of slavery — relegating it to a dark and unknown period regarding their existence during the early years of our nation’s history.
But slavery, in large part, is about people and the humanity that was taken from them.
As a historian and educator at Colonial Williamsburg, I wanted to tell the story of slavery with humanity and through a variety of voices.
I created a series of re-enactments that allowed visitors to understand what it meant to be enslaved with a combination of primary documentation and assumptions based on the most current information available.
Later, at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, I had the opportunity to help re-examine the representation of people of color as the head of the museum’s curatorial, educational and outreach departments.
As many scholars and literary writers believe, a major piece of our historical knowledge requires an understanding of the cultural expressions and experiences of those who were captured, enslaved, bought and sold.
Bearing witness to the trauma of slavery, and also the stories of those who fought for their freedom and survived the horrors of slavery, leaves an imprint that is difficult to express in a textbook.
These realities and the challenge of trying to educate the public helped me to understand the power of storytelling.
It is remarkable that, in modern times, slavery continues to plague our way of life. As one of my colleagues has stated, “It remains a part of America’s tortured past.”
The first Africans landed in 1619, and for the next three decades, racial discrimination emerged. Slavery would become entrenched in North America, South America and much of the global world.
This is why it is so important that we learn what our ancestors — these first Africans in North America — had to say, as well as what they did. The stories of enslavement, bravery, resilience and resistance need to be told and honored. Because their stories are America’s stories.
African American history is, in fact, American history.
As painful as this history is, we are all connected to the legacy of slavery and the painful truths it reveals about the origins of our country.
If we do not try to understand these truths and share narratives that are more diverse and inclusive to all cultures, how can we truly know who we are as Americans?
Last week, I participated in the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution’s 1619: Making of America Summit. The summit explored the 400-year journey of American history through the perspective of Native, African, English and other cultures, as well as the contributions these groups have made to shape the building of our nation.
As a storyteller, historian and educator, I believe we have a responsibility to share multiple perspectives if we are to understand our collective journey and experience in America.
For too long we have allowed an incomplete examination of our written history to deny African Americans — and other Americans — the chance to understand the often contradictory and complex perspectives that define memories and realities that took place 400 years ago.
There are many uncomfortable truths about our nation’s history, but we must share these stories with accuracy, honesty and compassion. Because it is these stories that define who we are as Americans.
