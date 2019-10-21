A few months ago, a patient in my pulmonary office who had been smoking for most of her 42 years and had developed mild emphysema asked me about vaping to help her quit smoking.
My advice that day was the same that many of my colleagues and I had been giving our patients: The long term effects and safety of vaping are unclear, but overall it seemed to be a safer option than smoking.
In the brief period since that appointment, the discussion surrounding vaping has been turned on its head.
As of early October, 1,299 cases of lung injury associated with vaping have been reported in 49 states and the District of Columbia. There have been 26 deaths, mostly in young adults, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just coined a new diagnosis: EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury. Over the coming months and years, more will undoubtedly be learned about the risks of vaping and the mechanism of lung injury.
E-cigarettes come in various shapes and sizes, but generally are comprised of a mouthpiece, heating element and reservoir for holding a liquid often containing flavored nicotine. They can be customized to aerosolize drugs such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, which causes the high.
Young people are increasingly exposed to vaping. Since their introduction around 2007, the popularity of e-cigarettes has steadily risen and use has skyrocketed over the past few years. According to a recent poll, the use of e-cigarettes in 12th graders rose from 1.5% in 2011 to 11% in 2017, and nearly doubled to 21% in 2018. During the same time, the use of tobacco cigarettes has continued to decrease among all Americans, and currently approximately 6% of high school students smoke.
Since its introduction, there has been concern regarding the potential risks of vaping. While e-cigarettes do not contain many of the noxious chemicals and carcinogens found in cigarettes, e-cigarette aerosols can contain harmful substances such as nicotine, volatile organic compounds, heavy metals such as lead, nickel and tin, and cancer-causing chemicals. Since the use of e-cigarettes is still relatively new, the risks of these exposures will likely not be known for several years.
Over the past several months, however, a much more acute and frightening association has been identified.
In September, a New England Journal of Medicine article described 53 cases of individuals who developed an acute illness possibly associated with e-cigarette use. Most of those who were affected were previously healthy, although 30% had a prior diagnosis of asthma and no other causes to explain their illness could be identified. The median age of those affected was 19, with one-third of them under 18 years old.
Almost all of the cases were admitted to the hospital and almost a third of the cases had to be placed on a mechanical ventilator to support their breathing, and one person died. Since this report, more than 1,200 more individuals with similar presentations have been identified. Most have reported using THC or THC and nicotine in their e-cigarettes, though many used nicotine only.
The most common symptoms have been gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain) and pulmonary (cough, shortness of breath and chest pain). Other symptoms have included fever, fatigue and weight loss. The symptoms developed over days to weeks and all used e-cigarettes within 90 days of presentation.
Most have required hospitalization, many to intensive care units, and to date, 26 people have died due to their illness.
We are currently early in the story of learning the dangers of vaping, with many more chapters to follow. The exact cause or causes and the mechanisms by which this illness develops remain a mystery. Through rigorous data collection and research, hopefully the answers will be forthcoming.
For now, what would I tell that patient who asks about vaping? I would first and foremost strongly recommend that they avoid vaping. But if they absolutely must vape, they should avoid illicit, black market and THC-containing products. Until we know more, the risks are too high.
Significantly more young people vape in America than do in other countries. Nicotine delivery in England, for example, is restricted by their government to no more than 20mg/ml. Here it is almost three times as high, 59mg/ml. One Juulpod contains as much as nicotine as do 30 cigarettes. No wonder we have more addiction.
