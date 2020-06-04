This week is Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, the perfect time to focus on the many ecological contributions of Virginia’s forests. Forestland has long been recognized as one of the best land covers for protecting water quality and an important strategy for helping the commonwealth meet the targets of its Chesapeake Bay Watershed Improvement Plan.
Furthermore, forests are critical to the nation’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions because of their ability to store carbon.
A recently released report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service (USFS) titled “Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals from Forest Land, Woodlands, and Urban Trees in the United States, 1990-2018” noted that carbon removed from the atmosphere and stored in forests, harvested wood and urban trees is equal to more than 11% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States every year between 1990 and 2018.
Virginia ranks fourth among the 48 contiguous states in the amount of carbon being sequestered in its forests behind only Mississippi, Alabama and Oregon. For meeting Virginia’s water quality and greenhouse gas objectives, trees are indeed the answer.
Given these natural capital values, we need to keep Virginia’s forests healthy and growing. Eighty percent of Virginia forestland is privately owned. Virginia’s climate and soils provide landowners with many options for their land from forest to crops to pasture.
Virginia is also a great place to live, so non-forest land use development is an option as well. Across the commonwealth, land is continually moving between uses; from forest to farm and back again, or from farm and forest to a non-forest/farm land use.
People own forestland for many reasons, but economics — and the need for the land to generate revenue — influences most significant management decisions. Forests are managed for many different objectives and a variety of goods and services, including water quality; recreation; wildlife habitat; carbon sequestration as well as a wide variety of wood products.
Providing landowners with multiple options for generating income from their forestland supports two important priorities for the Northam administration: forestland retention and rural economic development.
Forestry is the third largest industry in the state, and the benefit is even greater in rural areas with fewer economic options. Forests and trees support our economy, the environment and public health.
Well-placed and healthy trees improve quality of life by scrubbing pollution from the air, reducing the heat island effect in urban areas and improving emotional health. Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s leadership, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) expanded forestland conservation by accepting the largest conservation easement in Virginia history and creating the 25th state forest.
In addition, working with the James River Association, VDOF expanded its ongoing commitment to meeting Chesapeake Bay goals through the James River buffer program.
Sustainable forest management supports all of these important benefits while also securing carbon. Maintaining forest health through appropriate fire, insect, disease and invasive species management is critically important.
Sustainable forest management can help make our forests more resilient. In addition, understanding the consequences of harvesting, thinning and other vegetation management practices on forest carbon cycles will become more important moving forward.
Thoughtful management can also increase the amount of carbon Virginia’s forests can accumulate, increasing their ability to offset climate change.
Because carbon storage is largely related to tree growth, the USFS’s report on greenhouse gas emissions demonstrates the positive growth of Virginia’s forests; but, like the Chesapeake Bay, our forests need our help.
To say “let nature heal itself” fails to recognize the overwhelming influence humans have on the environment. We must now acknowledge how we are influencing the forests’ health and choose to make thoughtful intercessions on behalf of the forest. It is possible to make forests healthier while still providing economic incentives for landowners to retain their forests and support Virginia’s rural economy.
The great conservationist Aldo Leopold once said, “A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.”
Virginia is fortunate to have an abundance of forests and trees across the commonwealth. They are an essential part of our nation’s critical, natural capital infrastructure. We have an obligation and responsibility to be good stewards of them so they will be there for our current and future generations.
