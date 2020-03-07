The Chesapeake Bay and its estuaries bring immeasurable pleasure and innumerable benefits to all who visit the area or live nearby, with its scenic shorelines and wetlands, diverse seabirds and marine wildlife, and opportunities for recreational enjoyment and economic growth.
The bay supports a diverse array of industries such as tourism, shipping, seafood processing and distribution, as well as commercial and recreational fishing. According to the most recent Fisheries Economics of the United States report produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, people took more than 2 million recreational angling trips in Virginia, creating $239 million in income for residents.
The Chesapeake Bay is the lifeblood of an entire region, and the health of the marine habitats and ecosystems within its waters greatly affects Virginians and millions of people who call the bay’s watershed their home.
The Chesapeake Bay’s health heavily depends on one of the most important fish swimming in these waters: menhaden. Its small size is in stark contrast to the very large impact this fish has on the bay and the commonwealth’s ocean waters.
Menhaden play a vital role in the bay’s food web as prey for many marine species such as summer flounder, striped bass and bluefish — as well as ospreys, bald eagles and many other coastal birds. For example, striped bass, a popular seafood option at restaurants and a highly sought-after fish for anglers in our region, rely heavily on menhaden for their diet, historically up to 70%.
Research shows that the depletion of menhaden significantly affected catch of striped bass, which is bad news for the economy because striped bass fishing in total contributes $7.8 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product.
For more than two decades, menhaden has been at the center of controversy over how many of these fish can be taken from the nation’s largest estuary. The oily, omega-3 fatty acid-rich species is used for a variety of products that people use every day, including fish oil supplements, animal feed and fertilizer. Recent developments in this debate over menhaden management could have subjected Virginia to a federal moratorium on menhaden fishing this June.
Thanks to Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly, Virginia just took an important step toward restoring healthier menhaden populations and keeping the fishery open in the Chesapeake Bay by passing a crucial menhaden management bill into law. For years, menhaden has been the only fishery in the region whose regulations are set by the General Assembly and not by managers with expertise in marine resource management. Northam’s signature gives the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) the legal authority to manage menhaden — exactly as it should be.
Northam and Virginia lawmakers correctly saw the issues and limitations in having a political body decide how to manage a single species of fish that so many rely upon. The VMRC has the know-how and resources to be more responsive to changes in the fishery and to ensure the health of the bay’s menhaden populations.
Additionally, this management shift provides the VMRC the opportunity to manage menhaden in accordance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s management plan to account for menhaden’s role in the overall ecosystem, set catch limits accordingly and avoid a federal moratorium in the Chesapeake Bay this June.
The Marine Fish Conservation Network — a coalition of commercial and recreational fishing associations, regional and national conservation groups, aquaria and marine science organizations dedicated to achieving healthy oceans and productive fisheries — thanks Northam for his leadership in ensuring more responsible management of menhaden for all who depend directly and indirectly on these important forage fish for recreation and financial livelihood.
The action taken by the governor and Virginia’s lawmakers has sent a strong message that fisheries management should be based on science, not politics, in order to ensure ecological and economic vitality for the long term.
The Chesapeake Bay is a natural treasure and a valuable marine resource that is important to all of us in the commonwealth and beyond; Northam has demonstrated that by signing the menhaden management bill into law.
