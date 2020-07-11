Robert Cohen is a psychologist who has been involved in program development, administration, research and training in the field of children’s behavioral health for more than 50 years. He is a distinguished clinical professor in the VCU Department of Psychiatry. Contact him at: rocohen2641@gmail.com

Gail Ledford is a social worker and former public agency director. She is a principal with Ledford & Cohen Systems Transformation, a consulting firm specializing in improving care for vulnerable children and families. Contact her at: mgledford@verizon.net