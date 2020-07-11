By Robert Cohen and Gail Ledford
As case counts and death tolls continue to rise and the economic effects persist, attention is turning to implications the coronavirus pandemic will have for the emotional well-being of all of us. Those directly affected, physically and/or financially, clearly are at risk of experiencing intense anxiety and depression. Even those who have not contracted the virus or lost their jobs have been impacted. Social distancing measures to limit spread of the virus have generated enormous stress even in resilient individuals. For vulnerable people with pre-existing mental health challenges, substance addictions and economic insecurity, the likelihood of harm is substantially higher. Increases in suicide, child abuse and domestic partner abuse already are being reported. With access to mental health services limited by social distancing policies and financial strains, many are not receiving care.
Data from a study conducted by San Diego State and Florida State universities indicate that in April, 70% of individuals in the U.S. suffered moderate or severe mental distress, three times the rate reported in 2018. Contacts to a federal emergency hotline for persons in emotional distress increased by 1,000% compared to the same period last year.
The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in Texas calculates there will be 4,800 more suicides and 4,000 additional deaths from overdoses if unemployment after the crisis rises to the level of the 2008 recession.
The current behavioral health system was unable to deal with the high prevalence of prepandemic mental health problems and is not prepared to handle the increased volume we already are seeing. Given critical needs in other areas and the nationwide dip in revenue, the traditional system is unlikely to expand soon.
However, steps can be taken to address the growing incidence of emotional distress.
One of the few positive effects of this devastating pandemic has been the widespread adoption of a public health strategy. Educating the public to the utility of hand-washing and social distancing likely has reduced the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19.
We believe the public health paradigm also has considerable utility for addressing behavioral health challenges we will face following this immediate crisis.
While prescriptions for a broad-based behavioral health strategy are not as simple and straightforward as 20-second hand-washing and six-foot distancing, there is an ample supply of evidence-driven strategies to help individuals cope with pandemic-related distress.
Examples include:
- Social media campaigns to alert the public that it is normal to experience stress reactions during pandemic crises and offer suggestions for coping with this distress through routine activities such as meditation or professional sources.
- Educational materials for parents to identify and respond to stress and trauma-related reactions in children.
- Tipsheets for clergy, teachers, employers, etc., to detect behavioral health warning signs and provide guidance on how to respond.
- Public service announcements highlighting the importance of recognizing post-pandemic reactions and providing referral information.
- Resources to ensure effective supports for high-risk populations.
These interventions cannot replace the services offered by mental health professionals. Rather, these educational tools are supplemental, especially for those who are grieving and do not have a mental health diagnosis.
Contemporary information technology can expand our ability to inform, educate and advise large sectors of the population. A public behavioral health-based campaign targeting individuals whose conditions do not require professional help can reduce suffering and enhance resilience for those whose emotional well-being has been negatively impacted. These strategies also hopefully will prevent acceleration of these symptoms into a disorder requiring formal intervention.
The recent escalation of protests and calls for reform triggered by the brutal deaths of African Americans has added to the distress and trauma generated by COVID-19, making the need for a comprehensive public health behavioral strategy even more urgent.
The U.S. was ill-prepared for the pandemic. Planning to address related mental health needs should begin now. Consistent with the current public health initiative, stakeholder cooperation and coordination are essential.
The federal government should provide leadership for this comprehensive initiative. State and local officials should convene experts to develop and oversee implementation of plans to address the rise in behavioral health challenges we anticipate. Figuring out how to best reopen existing mental health services, such as teletherapy, and planning for future improvements are critical, but not sufficient. We also must develop a far-reaching public behavioral health strategy to help individuals and families cope with the emotional turmoil caused by this devastating epidemic.
