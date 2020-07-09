It has been a little more than 100 days since America has been in a crisis after discovering its first cases of the coronavirus. The swearing in of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 came to be the beginning of “the Hundred Days” — a time distressingly similar to today, with massive unemployment, a stock market collapse and social upheaval. Might looking at how FDR’s bold initiatives played out 87 years ago, against the drumbeat of national misery and suffering, tell us something about how to handle a similar crisis today?
At his inauguration, FDR confronted the truth in stark terms. He did not add to fear, but by recognizing that there was fear, he reassured Americans: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself ... Only a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment.”
What can we learn about leadership from Roosevelt’s Hundred Days that we now might draw upon?
Roosevelt recognized there was an unprecedented crisis, stated the reality of the crisis early, and decisively and quickly acted. A decade later, another great leader would imitate this honesty and decisiveness. “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat,” said Winston Churchill at the beginning of the war with Germany. In both cases, honesty combined with recognition of reality, and the result was trust. People really believed Churchill and Roosevelt.
Inaugurated March 4 while in the middle of a crisis, Roosevelt showed consistency and an absence of prevarication. Despite the many mistakes made by former President Herbert Hoover, FDR did not blame his predecessor. He assumed responsibility to lead and did not criticize or accuse others. He created a vision for the country that his opponents could not. Above all, during the Great Depression and the war that followed, FDR sought to bring us as Americans together, not pull us apart.
FDR portrayed an image of warmth and used politics as medium for leadership. He knew how to get along with Congress. He also actually liked the press, knew how to manipulate its members and even gave press conferences. Ironically, like President Donald Trump with Twitter, FDR explained his thoughts with the American people in a new electronic form of social media: the radio. Through live radio broadcasts, Roosevelt maintained direct contact with his supporters during regular “Fireside Chats.”
After World War I, President Warren G. Harding ran on a platform of “a return to normalcy” But the New Deal was far from normal. We hear much now about “the new normal.” But in confronting a crisis, FDR recognized this was not a time to go back to normal. Instead it was a time for permanent yet drastically needed change from what “normal” America had been before the stock market crash of 1929.
What FDR and the New Deal bequeathed to us is a standard where economic change needs to accompany social change. Do we seriously want to return to an age where it is normal not to have adequate health care, and the unfortunate are stuck with tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills; or an America where it is normal to have vast disparities in income and unacceptable levels of poverty among ethnic and racial groups; or a time where it is normal to have those who have and those who have not? Would it be congenial to arrive at a future where children have no access to day care, lack proper nutrition and millions of hard-working people toil at two or three jobs, with pitifully low wages to support those children, and little to look forward to except the prospect of grim times and thin paychecks?
Introspection is a valuable trait, but it seemingly is in short supply during our second hundred days since the coronavirus crisis began. We might want to look back at the turmoil of the past few months — a time where death, fear, insecurity, sudden and massive unemployment, and economic chaos have stalked us. What FDR said and did during his first hundred days is prescient. His words have particular relevance for America’s leaders today: “The people of the United States have not failed. In their need they have registered a mandate that they wanted vigorous, direct action.”
