A week from today, we should know if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will actually become the Democratic nominee for president. There is no doubt that after handily winning the Nevada caucuses, as of now, he certainly holds the front runner position for the party nomination. Virginia will be among the 14 states and one U.S. territory voting on Super Tuesday.
Deeply concerned moderates and Clinton-era Democrats from Rahm Emanuel to James Carville are sounding alarms, warning that a Sanders ticket will not only guarantee President Donald Trump’s re-election, it might also give the House of Representatives back to Republicans. MSNBC pundit Chris Matthews compared Sanders’ rise to the unstoppable advance of the Nazis in 1940 — a comment for which he was forced to issue a rare on-air apology on Monday.
Younger and more progressive members of the party, however, have no such concerns and are actually quite excited about the possibility of a Sanders ticket. The Vermont progressive has captured the hearts and minds of voters under the age of 30 in a way that not even younger candidates like Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., have been able to do.
Sanders’ popularity with that age group will likely determine if he wins the nomination. John Iadarola, producer and host of the online show, “The Young Turks,” voiced that thought in a recent column for Politico.com: “Maybe Bernie Sanders will come out of Super Tuesday positioned to win a clear majority of delegates, ensuring a short primary and a comfortable period of preparation to defeat Donald Trump in November. We should be so lucky. For the sake of the party and the country, I hope we will be.”
A Sanders nomination would represent a fundamental shift in the Democratic Party. Nominating a democratic socialist for president signals an embrace of socialism as a party platform from which there is probably no return. But apparently, that’s where the majority of the party is.
According to a Public Opinion Strategies survey, 77% of Democrats think the nation would fare better if its “political and economic systems were more socialist.”
But while the Democratic lurch to socialism might be endorsed by most liberal voters, it almost certainly won’t be a winner this November. According to the above survey, a majority of voters — by a margin of 51% to 45% — don’t want a socialist leading the country. It seems that if Sanders’ name were at the top of the ticket, older Americans’ collective memories of the brutal governments of communist China and the Soviet Union would be enough of a firewall to prevent his election. This time.
But by 2024, many of those older Americans will be gone. In four years, more than half of American voters will be millennials or Gen Zers between the ages of 42 and 18. Most of them have no idea of how repressive the governments in Beijing and Moscow were before one of them introduced massive free market reforms and the other collapsed.
Last fall, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) released its fourth “Annual Report on U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism, Communism, and Collectivism.” The 2019 study showed “increased support for communism (36%) among millennials compared to 2018” with 70% of millennials saying they are likely to vote for a socialist. Even more disconcerting is the finding that “only 57% of millennials believe the Declaration of Independence better ‘guarantees freedom and equality’ over the Communist Manifesto.”
So while it is unlikely that Sanders will ever become president — he will probably be too old to run in 2024 — his legacy will remain. Too many American youth are infatuated with promises of free health care and child care, college and housing for all. The old socialist’s promise of eliminating more than $1 trillion in student loan debt is beyond enticing to a generation of college students who owe an average more than $30,000 in loans.
But for those of us who do remember scenes of the Berlin Wall being torn down by with bats and bricks and bare hands and who did play a part, no matter how small, in winning the Cold War, this newfound love of socialism is vexing and depressing.
Marion Smith, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, speaking of the VOC’s 2019 report, sums it up this way: “The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report. When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas. We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today.”
