As of this writing, there were nearly 1,500 recorded cases of the coronavirus in Virginia and 34 deaths from the disease. While the numbers are high and will go even higher, further taxing hospitals and medical staff, the commonwealth is reporting fewer cases and deaths than many other areas.
New York has become the epicenter of the pandemic sweeping the nation. And as of April 1, more than half of that state’s 76,000 cases were in New York City. Wednesday afternoon reports say 1,139 people in the city had succumbed to the virus.
Grim predictions from the White House warn that as many as 240,000 Americans could die from the disease, although experts say there seems to be a faint glimmer of hope that social distancing practices are working to flatten the spike of the disease. Regardless, the next 10 days are going to be difficult. As people in overwhelmed cities struggle to cope with growing numbers of critically ill, help is desperately needed from every sector in this struggle against a microscopic enemy.
The many U.S. agencies involved in this war to save American lives include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.
The Department of Defense also is serving on the front lines, providing whatever assistance it can to federal, state and local governments. Of course, in this fight, there is little that guns, bullets and warships can do. Rather, this struggle involves warriors of a different sort. Today, battles are being fought in laboratories and hospitals and the front-line troops are not combat-trained soldiers, but doctors, nurses, medics and hospital corpsmen.
In New York City, the Army Corps of Engineers has established a temporary field hospital capable of supporting 2,910 beds. Created in record time and fully operational, it is now one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. The hospital is staffed by 350 medical personnel from FEMA and 600 Army medical personnel.
And on Monday, more help arrived when the USNS Comfort pulled pier side in New York City just days after her sister ship, the USNS Mercy, arrived in Los Angeles. The sight of one of these vessels — each painted a brilliant white with nine large red crosses emblazoned on their structures — appearing on the horizon, sends a powerful message of hope and reassurance that top-of-the-line medical care soon will be available.
Neither the Army hospitals nor the naval ships will be caring for COVID-19 patients. Their jobs will be to help provide routine and emergency medical services unrelated to COVID-19 to the hundreds of thousands who will still need it. But military personnel will continue to follow strict guidelines to ensure they and their patients are not exposed to the virus.
America’s military medical services — and its personnel — are among the best in the world. What a long way military medicine has come from the days of the Civil War and earlier, when being sent to a field hospital was often a death sentence. Those early battlefield facilities more closely resembled hell on earth than a modern hospital.
Before 1865, surgeons and medical assistants had no concept of germs and the role they played in infections. Nor was there an understanding of how important providing immediate medical care was in saving lives — many Civil War wounded often were forced to wait days for surgery.
Medical tools were simply rinsed in water between patients. Surgeons wore the same blood-spattered uniform throughout the day and didn’t wash their hands before surgery. Tetanus, sepsis and gangrene were rampant. Mortality rates for amputations, the most common type of field surgery, ran between 25% and 53% — depending on what limb was removed.
By World War I, a better understanding of germs and the need for immediate medical aid helped save more lives.
Rapid evacuations, the creation of blood banks and mobile Army surgical units during World War II and the Korean War made critical differences in saving lives.
In the years since 9/11, battlefield medicine has advanced even farther. Improvements in trauma care and medical early-intervention techniques — such the ability to administer whole blood transfusions right on the battlefield to the most severely injured — are saving even more lives and improving rehabilitation rates.
Many of the innovations in operative trauma developed by Army medicine now have been widely adopted by civilian hospitals, police departments and by first responders. Military medicine and research also have played a big role in developing disease prevention protocols and vaccines.
Today’s fight to beat back the spread of COVID-19 gives new meaning to the term “germ warfare.” This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for the entire nation. The ability of military medical personnel to care for those who need medical care not related to the coronavirus gives civilian hospital staffs the chance to concentrate on the thousands who have fallen ill with the virus.
Our prayers and hopes are with all of them.
