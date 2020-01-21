President Donald Trump’s opening comments at the World Economic Forum sounded more like a campaign rally speech than an address to a global audience. Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday morning to world leaders, businessmen, economists and others, he touted “America’s extraordinary prosperity” and its “blue-collar boom.” Omitting any reference to his impeachment trial beginning just hours later, Trump crowed: “America is thriving; America is flourishing, and, yes, America is winning again like never before.”
The president has every right to boast — the economy continues to boom, part one of the China trade deal as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are both signed, and (minor corrections aside) the stock market and employment rates are at all-time highs. Yes, things are really good but why, when speaking to other world leaders, must he come off as such a braggart?
Sure he’s resentful — he has good reason — of those who are trying to get him out of office. Several political commentators have noted that his recital of successes at Davos wasn’t intended for the 3,000 forum attendees, but were aimed at the 100 U.S. senators back in Washington who are considering his fate. That may be, but a little old-fashioned humility would go a long way toward improving his image internationally — and with Americans at home.
Trump’s blustery comments and distrustful foreign policy attitude are hurting his poll numbers, despite his successes. He was right to call NATO nations out on their poor payment policies; to hold China to task for its aggressive behavior in the South China Sea and its imperialistic Belt and Road Initiative; and he has decimated ISIS leadership. But at the same time, he has alienated much of a very liberal international clique that enjoyed the support of past U.S. presidents and he has been openly scornful, even disrespectful, of many world leaders with whom he disagrees. A little diplomacy and discretion would be so much more productive than his “Louie the loan shark” attitude.
In normal times, a Democratic candidate able to elucidate a clear vision for America’s involvement on the world stage would probably have an advantage over the president. The problem for Democrats is that none of the current field seems to have one. And none seems to understand that part of Trump’s appeal to much of middle America is that he won’t accept the U.S. being played as a chump by other nations and he is fed up with sending our sons and daughters to fight never-ending wars. And yet at the same time, he has shown a willingness to dispatch terrorists and bad actors.
The controversial killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani just days before last week’s Democratic debate brought foreign policy into the limelight. For the first time, the six commander-in-chief wannabes on stage in Iowa were asked about topics ranging from the ongoing war in Afghanistan, to nuclear war, North Korea and China. Their responses made it clear why they have all focused on health care and climate change rather than world affairs.
None offered anything new. Some promoted bringing all American troops home. Joe Biden, who indisputably has the most foreign policy experience, called for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan but postulated for leaving some U.S. forces in the Middle East to ensure our interests abroad. Biden noted some problems can only be resolved with a military presence. He warned that “there’s no way you negotiate … with terrorists.” (That’s rich, coming from someone in an administration that negotiated the trade of five very bad Taliban members for one U.S. Army deserter.)
But most of the candidates’ comments seemed little different from what Trump is already doing or has proposed. Kyle Kondik, political analyst and managing editor of Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball, noted in a tweet: “A striking part of this extended foreign policy/trade discussion is that the actual differences between Trump and the Democrats are more on style than substance. Skepticism of overseas interventions and of free trade.”
Exactly. If anyone of the six Democrats on that stage hope to beat Trump this November, he or she is going to have to offer a foreign policy more substantial than Trump-lite. The ability to appear polite and affable while firmly standing one’s ground is a talent few possess. (Nikki Haley may be today’s rare exception.)
Barring an economic collapse before November, a Democratic victory in removing Trump from office, or some foreign policy catastrophe, the president will be re-elected. Democratic promises of financially disastrous plans like a $15 federal minimum wage, “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal will not win over middle America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So Beres has gone full Trumper. Her argument repeats all the Trump talking points...Economy great, Dems are just angry at his success and will not win in 2020....Dang.....The RTD has gone full on Trump cheerleader....Think we cannot win? Sure..See you at the polls...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.