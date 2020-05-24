Editor’s note: This column first appeared in The Times-Dispatch on Memorial Day, 2011. It has been updated for 2020.
William Henry Christman enlisted in the Union Army in March 1864. No one knows if he did so for adventure or if the $60 cash and a $300 promissory note enticed him. But the young private’s military career was cut short when he was admitted to Lincoln General Hospital in Washington on May 1, 1864, with a case of measles.
Ten days later, peritonitis ended the life of the sandy-haired youth from Pennsylvania. Would his parents’ grief have been appeased to know that Christman earned a place in American history by becoming the first person to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on May 13, 1864?
The Civil War had dragged on for three years when Christman died. His corpse was one of thousands overwhelming the city of Washington. Every spare inch of grounds belonging to churches, hospitals and private homes were covered with burial plots — and the body count continued to grow. The situation was becoming desperate. Gen. Montgomery C. Meigs, quartermaster-general of the Army, had a solution.
A staunch Unionist, Meigs held an abiding anger toward Confederate officers who had resigned their U.S. Army commissions to serve the rebel cause. As the war dead began mounting, Meigs looked to the spacious grounds surrounding Gen. Robert E. Lee’s beloved home, Arlington. Burying fallen Union soldiers on the property would be, in Meigs’ eyes, the ultimate retribution for Lee’s act of treason.
On June 15, 1864, U.S. Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order officially making the Arlington estate a cemetery. Within two months of Christman’s burial, some 2,500 fallen Union soldiers were interred at Arlington.
By the war’s end, more than 5,000 graves dotted Arlington’s green hills. The number continued to grow as bodies were collected and moved to the cemetery from temporary graves in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.
As gravesites multiplied, Arlington soon became known not as a potter’s field for the poor soldier but as a final resting spot for the gallant. It became commonplace for senior officers to ask to be laid to rest among the great numbers of their beloved troops.
Every American should visit Arlington National Cemetery at least once. These 624 acres of hallowed ground serve as the final resting place of presidents, Supreme Court justices, Medal of Honor recipients, admirals and generals. More than 400,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, and close family members, from every American conflict since the Civil War lie here.
A walk among the rows of plain white markers is as likely to lead one past the tomb of Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing or Maj. Audie Murphy as it is to take you past the grave of an obscure private. Each grave holds its own story of sacrifice and valor.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of soldiers from World War I, World War II and Korea, and until 1998, the remains of a Vietnam-era unknown. That year, Air Force Lt. Michael Blassie’s remains were exhumed and identified through DNA testing.
The Tomb of the Unknown is guarded by soldiers from the 3rd Infantry, the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, traditionally known as The Old Guard. The soldiers maintain a 24-hour vigil 365 days a year. They do so during hurricanes and blizzards. They do so to thank these American soldiers “known only to God.”
Strolling among the tombstones is akin to strolling through the pages of American history. Capt. Pierre L’Enfant, the French-born architect, lies directly in front of Arlington House on a hill that overlooks the city he designed. Playwrights and literary figures, explorers and astronauts lie here. The graves of John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jacqueline, and their two infant children, both born impossibly too early, are still among the most visited sites at Arlington.
Amid the orderly columns of graves, the meticulously manicured lawn, the flowers and songbirds, one cannot help but feel the enormity of the debt owed to those buried here. The graveyard compels a hushed reverence and deep respect. It is common to hear in the background the steady beat of a drum or the haunting strains of a bugler playing “Taps”during one of roughly 28 funeral services held every day.
And then there is Arlington’s newest area. Section 60 often is referred to as the saddest acre in America. It is home to our nation’s most recent war dead — more than 800 men and women killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Here, mementos are often left on graves: flowers, notes, photographs of family, a promised bottle of beer, a well-worn baseball glove.
Family members and friends frequently visit. Parents keep their children’s gravesites neatly clipped. A father sits and talks baseball with his buried son. A young woman unfolds a chair and spends the day close to the only man she ever loved. A widowed mother with children spreads a blanket in front of their father’s grave and tells her children about the daddy they will never know.
This Memorial Day, take a moment to reflect on those rows and rows of white marble — not only at Arlington but at national cemeteries across the nation and American cemeteries scattered across the globe. When this pandemic ends, make the trip to Washington; it is well worth it.
Unlike past years my wife and I along with thousands of other bikers did not get to go to Arlington....Hopefully later this year or next spring we'll resume our annual visits. I don't often agree with Beres but everyone should visit Arlington. We should all see the cost of war and remember that Freedom is not free....
