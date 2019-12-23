Today is Christmas Eve. How fast this somewhat difficult year has flown. Over the course of 2019, Americans have been subjected to countless hours of political theater coming out of Washington. We’ve heard accusations and lamentations and seen plenty of crocodile tears from politicians on the right and the left. President Donald Trump accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of waging war on democracy, and she has engineered an impeachment charging him with abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
As Americans read of the toxic political climate in Washington, it’s understandable that most of them hold a less than positive opinion of our nation’s capital. Ask the average citizen what he or she thinks of “the Swamp” and you’re likely to get a roll of the eyes or a shake of the head in response.
But, as it turns out, Washington is a wonderful place at Christmastime. Once Congress adjourns, the city is all but abandoned by politicians, their staffs and lobbyists. The nation’s capital is left to residents and tourists — almost all of whom seem to be very pleasant people. With the departure of the sausage makers, the city’s mood lightens considerably.
Area hotels have plenty of rooms at affordable rates and on-street parking is easily found — and even free on the weekends. Getting to the city on Interstate 95 might be a nightmare, but once in Washington, traffic is light.
The city’s marvelous (and mostly free!) attractions remain open to the public through the holidays. The Smithsonian’s 17 museums and galleries and the National Zoo are open every day but Christmas. An ice-skating rink at the National Galley of Art Sculpture Garden provides an opportunity to skate among grand sculptures and works of art. Fees are reasonable and the atmosphere is almost magical.
There is something heartening and reassuring in seeing the beautiful, stately historic landmarks bedecked with holiday decorations. And the White House, the Capitol and the Washington Monument still evoke the national pride that Pierre Charles L’Enfant envisioned when he designed the city in 1791, basing his vision on the belief that every American citizen is equally as important as the highest politician. These magnificent structures stand not only as reminders of the lofty ideas the nation was built on, but as reassurance that the Union will survive long after this current crop of squabbling politicians have moved on.
The National Christmas tree, a large Colorado blue spruce transplanted from Pennsylvania in 1978, stands at the Ellipse near the White House. The majestic, brightly decorated tree is surrounded by nearly 60 smaller trees, each covered with ornaments representative of one of the 50 states and territories. Dozens of miniature train sets and villages surround the national tree, enchanting children and adults alike while musicians and dancers provide festive entertainment on a nearby stage.
At Christmas, the city resounds with music. Plenty of free concerts are available to anyone willing to spend a few minutes searching on the internet. During the month of December, each of the armed services’ military bands gives a series of holiday performances at DAR Constitution Hall, located just blocks from the White House. The concerts are free although tickets are required. Of course the events are over for 2019, but put it on your list for next year.
The trip to Washington, spent with loved ones, was a wonderful experience. But since today is Christmas Eve and tomorrow, of course, is Christmas, home is the best place to be. Tomorrow we celebrate the arrival of a tiny babe in a humble manger, sent to spread a message of peace and love. Gather your loved ones close. They are the true gifts of this life.
And, please, spend a moment remembering the men and women who won’t be home this Christmas. Our homes might be emptier without beloved family members who have chosen professions as missionaries, doctors, soldiers and sailors — but we can find some comfort in knowing they are far away serving causes greater than themselves.
And even here at home, Christians and non-Christians everywhere continue to perform works of mercy every day as they feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, welcome the stranger, heal the sick and visit prisoners. Despite all the negative news that will all too soon emanate out of Washington once again, remember that good, even great, things continue to quietly happen every day of every year thanks to ordinary Americans.
Merry Christmas.
