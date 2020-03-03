Last week, the Virginia War Memorial dedicated a new addition, a second shrine honoring those who have fallen in the ongoing global war on terrorism. The solemn facility bears the names of 175 Virginians who have been killed in the fight against the unlawful use of violence, including the commonwealth’s most recent casualty, 29-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, who was killed in Afghanistan on Jan. 11.
Americans have been fighting and dying in that war-torn country since Oct.7, 2001, when a U.S.-led coalition first invaded Afghanistan. Launched in response to the horrific Sept. 11 attacks funded by Osama bin Laden, the invasion’s intent was to destroy him and his terrorist organization, al-Qaida. The incursion also was aimed at removing the Taliban, Afghanistan’s fundamentalist government that had been in power since 1996. The Taliban was notorious not only for giving shelter and aid to bin Laden and his group, but also for its brutal interpretation of Sharia law and horrendous treatment of women.
That invasion was the opening salvo of America’s war on terror. But although the Taliban was quickly overthrown, the organization never really disappeared. Its members faded into the hills of Pakistan and from there conducted continuous terror operations and suicide attacks on Americans and other coalition forces. Although the capital Kabul and other cities were cleared of the regime’s oppressive rule, rural areas of the nation continued to experience brutal violence.
For nearly two decades U.S. troops have been deploying to Afghanistan. Thousands have seen multiple deployments to that troubled nation. As time has passed with no resolution, many military moms and dads, veterans themselves of that long war, are now saying goodbye to their own children headed to the same theater of operations where they once had been deployed.
But now, finally, the interminable fighting might be coming to an end. On Saturday, U.S. and Taliban negotiators signed a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar. The signing authorizes the withdrawal of 4,400 U.S. troops from Afghanistan within 135 days, bringing U.S. forces down from 13,000 to 8,600. According to the agreement, all U.S. and NATO forces will be completely gone in 14 months, although that is contingent upon the Taliban meeting certain conditions.
That might be a problem. By Sunday, the agreement already had hit a snag when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he would not comply with one of the terms that called for freeing thousands of Taliban prisoners before scheduled power-sharing talks between his government and the Taliban could take place. And on Monday, reports say the Taliban had resumed its attacks on Afghan forces.
Yet despite that, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has given the go-ahead to begin the drawdown, saying, “We are going to show good faith and begin withdrawing our troops.” According to Esper, under the terms of the deal, the Taliban agreed to cease attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, but made no firm commitment about striking Afghan troops.
The agreement is being equally met with skepticism, criticism, applause and relief from all sides. While a number of Republican and Democratic legislators have raised objections to the agreement, many on the left and the right are behind it. Most veterans are as well. American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford expressed both remorse and hope in a written statement, noting: “We welcome this agreement. It is made possible by the 800,000 U.S. troops and our coalition allies who have served there since 2001. We will never forget the nearly 2,400 Americans who died in Afghanistan. Nor will we forget their wounded comrades.”
He is right. We must never forget those war dead or the more than 20,600 who have been wounded there. But it’s time to bring our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines home. They have fought valiantly, but they are tired and we cannot stay there forever.
One downside to the withdrawal is the question of what will happen to the Afghan people. They, even more than our troops, are tired of never-ending warfare. And yet, in the past two decades since our arrival, women’s lives have improved remarkably. Before 2001, women were treated as little more than chattel, forbidden to work outside the house, get an education or see a doctor. Now, in Kabul and other major cities, they are going to school and working outside the house. They have become TV producers, business owners, members of Parliament and have joined the Afghan military. Life expectancy for women has risen from 55 to 64. Hopefully, the Trump administration is working to ensure their rights and freedoms are protected in negotiations with the Taliban.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.