The United States Supreme Court gave the Electoral College a boost on Monday with its unanimous decision in Chiafalo v. Washington. The court’s ruling says that states have the right to compel their electors to vote for whoever won the most votes. “Faithless electors” — members of the Electoral College who break their promise to support the candidate chosen by their state’s voters — may be punished by the states, says the decision.
The case stemmed from the 2016 presidential election when “faithless” electors in Colorado and Washington state attempted to throw the election to the House of Representatives. Although they were pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton, who carried the state, three Washington state electors voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Washington fined each of the dissenters $1,000.
In Colorado, three electors who had pledged to vote for Clinton announced they were casting their votes for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Although only one of the electors followed through on the threat, he quickly was removed by the Colorado secretary of state and replaced with an elector faithful to Clinton.
Eight of the nine Supreme Court Justices based their decision on Article II of the Constitution, which allows the states to appoint electors “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan noted that nowhere did the framers “reduce their thoughts about electors’ discretion to the printed page.” Implicit in that authority, she noted, is the legislature’s power to require binding pledges.
Although Justice Clarence Thomas came to the same conclusion, he differed in how he got there, writing that the 10th Amendment’s enumerated powers give states the authority to control who their electors vote for. “When the Constitution is silent, authority resides with the States or the people,” Thomas wrote. He also noted that the Constitution lists the “powers removed from the States.”
While Monday’s decision put to rest — for now — the question of faithless electors, it will not silence the growing voices calling for replacing the Electoral College system with a popular vote for president. The popular vote initiative is gaining momentum nationwide. It is especially popular with a majority of younger voters. And it entirely is possible that within the next few years, the method of how we elect our president will be challenged before the Supreme Court.
The Electoral College has been under constant attack by the left, which has been calling for its abolishment since George W. Bush’s election in 2000. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election — he received nearly 2.9 million votes fewer votes then Clinton — further inflamed calls for an end to what many perceive as an archaic practice.
The number of Electoral College votes each state is entitled to is based upon its total of two U.S. senators and the number of U.S. House of Representatives it has. Adopted in 1787 by the Constitutional Convention to allay the concerns of delegates from smaller states who, worried they would have no voice in presidential elections, wanted every state to have an equal vote. The larger states wanted the votes determined by population. The framers decided to split the difference, giving each state electors equal to its combined total of congressional seats.
But presidential elections would look far different without the Electoral College. Thanks to the institution, hopeful candidates need to campaign in smaller states and in flyover country — those usually red states in middle America that tend to vote conservative. If we elected our president by a purely popular vote system, no one would bother with those states. Why spend time campaigning in Montana or Utah when one’s time would be far better spent courting voters in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami?
Should the popular vote method come to pass, the United States could ditch the adjective “republic.” Benjamin Franklin’s worries about keeping our republic would be realized. We would become a pure democracy. And as such, the concerns of the majority would far outweigh those of the minority. Federal policies and regulations would be geared toward New York and California, essentially muting the needs of places like Nebraska and Oklahoma.
How long would Americans in flyover country put up with federal policies that were geared toward helping the citizens of Los Angeles and New York? How many elections would it take before their frustration at being ignored gave way to anger? If Americans think things are chaotic now, just wait until the popular vote comes to pass.
Beres echoes the same arguments of the Trumpers and Republicans nation wide.....America is becoming younger, more inclusive, liberal and tolerant.....Red states and conservatives are clinging to power by their fingernails and are terrified that the EC might be changed....It will not go away without a constitutional amendment and that will not happen....What is happening instead is demographic change on a massive scale....Red states with large populations are turning purple at an ever increasing rate....Some Red States are already blue.....Trump and the GOP are facing a massive beating in November because the nation is rejecting their beliefs and ideals....It'll take longer but the GOP in its present form is doomed...It cannot die quickly enough....
Doing away with the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment. There's nothing to prevent any state from moving away from the winner-take-all system that 48 of the 50 states use.
