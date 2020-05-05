One of nine kids from a strongly Democratic, Irish Catholic family, Michael Thomas Flynn’s life story reads more like a hero from a Tom Clancy novel than an enemy of the state. Born in December 1958, he played football in high school and participated in the Army ROTC program at the University of Rhode Island. Flynn graduated in 1981 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in military intelligence.
During his time in the Army, Flynn was steadily promoted. In his 33 years, he rose to the rank of lieutenant general. After the events of 9/11, Flynn served in numerous intelligence roles in Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2012, he was appointed as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). While in that position, he frequently clashed with the Obama administration over policy issues such as the Iranian nuclear deal and the administration’s handling of ISIS. In 2014, his boss, National Intelligence Director James Clapper informed Flynn he was being removed from his position a year early. Clapper’s team insisted that Flynn was fired for mismanagement. Whatever the reason, a few months later, Flynn retired from the Army.
But his removal from public office didn’t stop Flynn’s involvement in political affairs. Making the rounds on conservative news outlets as an intelligence analyst, he lobbed frequent criticism at what he called President Barack Obama’s “lousy” handling of the Taliban and the growing ISIS threat. To many Washington insiders, Flynn’s harsh, sometimes outrageous criticism of Islam was dangerous and reeked of paranoia.
In February 2016, Flynn threw his political weight behind Donald Trump. The retired general’s speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 strenuously criticized Obama and he told the assembled that then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should drop out of the race due to her flagrant security violations. He joined the crowd in chants of “Lock her up, lock her up.”
That, of course, earned him the complete and absolute contempt of Washington insiders and Obama officials. The fix was in to take Flynn down. In October, a column in the Washington Post from a Tufts University professor asked, “What the heck has happened to Michael Flynn?” and warned that since the retired general had gone “full Trumpkin” in his support for the GOP candidate, Flynn “should be kept as far away from power as humanely possible.”
After Trump’s surprise victory in November 2016, the president-elect nominated the general for national security director. That’s when criticism of Flynn became full-throated condemnation and when suggestions of Flynn’s collusion with Russian contacts began in earnest. In January, days before Trump’s inauguration, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius warned that Flynn had been cultivating Russian contacts. Ignatius wrote that Flynn had “phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials.”
Flynn was appointed national security advisor on Jan. 23, 2017. But soon after, word surfaced that he had lied to both FBI agents and Vice President Mike Pence about the content of his conversations with Kislyak. The ensuing outcry resulted in Flynn resigning 24 days later.
Flynn complied with FBI investigators and in December 2017, he pleaded guilty to making false statements to agents about his interactions with Kislyak. He also agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and the Trump administration’s supposed collusion with the Russians.
And yet, Flynn has continued to declare his innocence. In January of this year, he withdrew his guilty plea. The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the matter. This past week, documents emerged showing FBI officials discussed in advance of a January 2017 interview with Flynn how they were going to trip him up. One agent’s questions, written on a notepad asked: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”
Who is Michael Flynn? Is he a true American war hero, an innocent victim who was railroaded into lying by the FBI as The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley A. Strassel says in a recent column — https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-flynn-outrage? Or did he intentionally mislead the FBI and collude with Russia as suggested by the Washington Post’s Ignatius?
Is Flynn being persecuted because he joined Trump supporters in chants to lock Clinton up for her crimes? If so, should he be held to his own standards and locked up for the crime he is accused of and admitted committing?
I hope the whole truth eventually comes out. Because as of right now, like so much else that happens in Washington, D.C., it seems to depend on who’s telling the story.
