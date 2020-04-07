Another month and yet another scandal from the United States Navy. Last week, after more than 100 sailors on board the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt contracted the coronavirus, the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, released a letter pleading for assistance. The letter was several pages long, but the essence of it was Crozier’s statement: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”
Crozier undoubtedly was desperate to get the attention of senior leadership. Infected sailors needed medical attention and the rest of the crew needed protection. And yet, rather than send the missive directly up his chain of command, Crozier sent his letter via unclassified and unsecured means to more than 20 people. Unsurprisingly, it was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle. Americans were outraged to read of the ship’s plight. The incident quickly gained national attention. The ship is now moored in Guam and the crew is getting cared for.
Crozier’s crew members regarded him as a hero for taking such resolute action on their behalf. Even his chain of command initially seemed to indicate that the captain would not be punished for his actions. Had the story ended there, all would have been well.
But two days later, on April 2, the Navy announced that Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly had relieved Crozier of his command. The firing outraged the Roosevelt’s crew, as well as politicians, friends of Crozier and even regular Americans. When he left his ship for the last time, hundreds of his crew members gathered to see their skipper off, clapping and chanting, “Captain Crozier, Captain Crozier!” The scene was recorded and posted to social media where millions have viewed it.
On April 5, Modly showed up in Guam and addressed the crew of the Roosevelt in person. He gave an unnecessary speech that attacked Crozier personally and professionally, calling him “stupid” and “naive.” The sailors on board quickly protested. At one point, during Modly’s rant, a sailor can be heard yelling out “What the f---?” Others heckled and cursed as the acting head of the Department of the Navy continued to speak.
Within hours of Modly’s tirade, calls began to ring out for his resignation. U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd District, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. both released statements condemning his actions. Modly’s resignation yesterday was necessary.
But, while Modly’s departure will quiet this latest debacle, it isn’t going to fix the Navy’s bigger problems. Those go much deeper. For the past four years or more, the sea service has suffered one scandal after another. From the 2016 capture of two Navy riverine boats in Iranian waters, to the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain collisions and going forward, the service has experienced a series of mishaps that have all been attributed to poor leadership.
In the past year, the scandals seem to have accelerated. Since early 2019, we’ve learned of allegations of rampant cocaine use and indiscriminate war crimes against numerous Navy SEALs.
And last year, we had continuous news coverage on the war-crimes trial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and his questionable pardon by President Donald Trump. In May 2019, Gallagher’s trial was suspended for a brief period after it was discovered that the Navy’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer serving as the lead prosecutor had embedded malware in emails sent to Gallagher’s defense team and a Navy Times editor that was designed to give him access to every recipients’ entire computer.
In July, then-Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer was abruptly fired for going behind the Secretary of Defense’s back to speak directly to the Trump administration about his plans to resolve the never-ending Gallagher saga.
The New York Times notes that “the crisis aboard the Roosevelt reflects a growing divide between senior uniformed commanders and their civilian bosses.” Perhaps. But it’s more endemic than that. A case in point is a senior non-commissioned officer who posted on social media that the Navy could find someone else to do her job. She refuses to go to work because her out-of-school children don’t have a babysitter and this is a pandemic, not a war. Or the aforementioned Roosevelt sailor who thought it OK to yell profanities at the Secretary of the Navy.
It is never OK for a sailor to address any officer that way. The military only works when good order and discipline are observed up and down the entire chain of command. But, when junior sailors see leadership not leading and failing to follow orders and regulations, it’s little wonder they fail to act accordingly. And it might be why our Navy is so beset with drama while the Army seems to keep quietly rolling along.
Brett Crozier is a smart man. One doesn’t command a nuclear carrier unless one is very intelligent. While the outcry raised by his letter did get his sailors the help they needed, he had to know the action would result in his removal. Which makes what he did even more of un geste beau mais fatal. But it doesn’t fix the Navy’s leadership issues.
