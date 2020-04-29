How this blasted virus has impacted us all. Health care workers are overtaxed and tired. Out-of-work Americans are worried about their financial futures. Infected individuals are struggling to get better. Too many are grieving the loss of loved ones. The rest of us are sick and tired of being homebound.
We all long to get out and enjoy the spring weather. And yet — all things considered — it’s far better to be home and unable to get away than to be away and unable to get home. Consider the thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines across the globe who were ready to come home but cannot because of the U.S. Department of Defense’s “stop movement” order issued March 13. As of now, this first-of-its-kind order from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper remains in place until June 30. Its intent is to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the military.
One of the largest groups of military personnel impacted by the order is the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. Although the aircraft carrier and its escort ships completed their scheduled deployment and in normal times would be home by now, the Navy has decided the vessels should remain at sea off the East Coast.
The sea service has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases of the military branches. However, none of the ships in the Truman’s battle group have been in port since early March. That means the roughly 7,500 sailors attached to those ships are unexposed to the virus. The Navy intends to keep them that way.
No one is pretending this wasn’t a difficult decision. Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle, commander of the Truman Battle Group, issued a news release addressing the families of those sailors. He noted: “We recognize that these are unique circumstances and the responsible thing to do is to ensure we are able to answer our nation’s call while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors. We thank you for your continued love and support as we remain focus[ed] on this important mission.”
In full disclosure, I am the mom of a sailor on the USS Truman. Our son, Joe, is serving as a “shooter” — one of a group of officers responsible for safely launching and recovering aircraft on the carrier. It is a job with zero margin for error.
Those crew members are all exhausted from long hours, intense pressure and beset with homesickness. But they have seen news reports and understand the need to stay healthy and remain ready to respond should the nation need them. They have the support of family, friends and a grateful nation.
It is heartening to hear from Joe how upbeat the Truman’s crew has remained. Families, too, are responding with positivity and determination that would bring tears to your eyes.
Last week, our family received word that the Truman’s Family Readiness Group (FRG) was hosting a care package collection for sailors on the carrier. The packages would be delivered to the carrier via a supply ship. Truman crew members who had remained onshore set up a delivery point at Naval Station Norfolk for families to drop off boxes of supplies and goodies for their loved ones.
We, of course, jumped at the chance. The entire family contributed to the care packages we sent Joe. The trip to Norfolk on an eerily empty Interstate 64 took only a little more than an hour. When we arrived, the line for the drop-off point was at least 50 cars long. But volunteers from the FRG led by the group’s president, Kelli Sybrowsky, worked alongside 43 Truman sailors to make the operation a success. With military precision, the sailors waved up four cars at a time. Masked and gloved, they removed the packages, placed them in large shipping containers and sent us on our way in less than a minute. All totaled, Operation Care Package received an estimated 3,100 care packages in a four-hour time span.
Commander John Anderson, command chaplain for the Truman, tells me those packages should arrive to the homesick crew by the end of the week.
To protect the crew from COVID-19 exposure, the packages will be delivered to the carrier by a technique called replenishment-at-sea, where cargo is transferred from another ship via a trolley system. We are all looking forward to seeing our loved ones again. Our son is eager to meet his baby daughter and see the rest of his family. We are all praying and hoping this virus abates quickly.
To the crew of the USS Truman and its entire battle group: Stay strong. This time, we’ve got your back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.