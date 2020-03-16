The advent of COVID-19 has seen the closing of schools, sporting events, tourist attractions and church services. Mayors of many cities and towns and the governors of several states have directed the closing of bars and restaurants. As of this writing, Gov. Ralph Northam has allowed them to remain open. On Monday, President Trump recommended Americans avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and he also said they should stay out of bars and restaurants.
The mandated closures of eateries and taverns and canceling large festivities will have an enormous impact on the social lives of most Americans. The social disruptions are even worse in other nations. Italy is a nation of friendly, warm people used to meeting and greeting one another with touches and hugs and spending hours conversing in crowded cafes.
And in Ireland, the government has decreed that all pubs will be shuttered for the next two weeks. Such a move has never, in the long history of that ancient land, ever happened. It didn’t happen during the 1816-1819 typhus fever epidemic that killed 65,000; or the cholera plague in the 1830s that killed more than 50,000; or during the Spanish flu pandemic that gripped the world in 1918.
But the Irish government early Sunday announced the decision following a meeting with the Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association, which represent the 7,000 pubs and bars in Eire. Even after canceling all St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities earlier in the week, authorities were still concerned that people would blatantly defy the advice of Ireland’s chief medical officer to avoid crowds of more than 100 on March 17.
The prudent decision was made after video emerged showing pubs in the popular Temple Bar area of Dublin packed with patrons flouting government guidance over the weekend. But there’s no denying this will be a challenge for the Irish. Pubs (short for public houses) have been an integral part of the Irish culture for more than 1,500 years.
Whether in a tiny village or bustling Dublin, the pub has served for eons as sort of an extended family living room. Pubs are places where chums and clansmen gather after sporting events, religious ceremonies, in celebration or even during great tragedy. Pubs are friendly, open places where regulars and travelers alike are welcomed with broad smiles and a perfectly poured pint of Guinness. You might be a stranger when you walk in, but you’ll leave with a lifetime of memories and new friends. People go to Irish pubs for the “craic,” which is Irish for “fun” or “good times.” And if you’re lucky enough to be there during a “trad session” — an informal, impromptu gathering when people sing songs and play Irish music, you’re in for a treat.
The oldest existing pub in Ireland, Sean’s Bar in the town of Athlone, has been serving drinks since 900 A.D. But according to The Irish Times, as far back as the sixth and seventh centuries, ancient Irish law required local kings to provide hospitality to all travelers and maintain their own breweries, ensuring there was always “a never-dry cauldron, a dwelling on a public road and a welcome to every face.”
Yes, this will be a sad two weeks for pub owners, for locals and for tourists (if there are any of them left). But it won’t be the first dry St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Since the feast day falls in the middle of Lent, the day was long considered a solemn holy day. It wasn’t until 1973 the Catholic country allowed pubs to open for the day. It was the Americans who brought St. Patrick’s Day parades and parties to Ireland and everywhere else Irish expats live across the globe.
This year, we are certain there will be far fewer than the nearly 14 million pints of Guinness that were consumed around the world last year on St. Patrick’s Day. But the 260-year-old brewery was stoic about that likelihood. On March 15, the company released a heartfelt video acknowledging, “We know that St. Patrick’s Day feels different this year. But we’ve been around for 260 years and learned over time that we’re pretty tough when we stick together ... Don’t worry, we’ll march again. On St. Patrick’s Day, we’re all Irish, but let’s not forget that every day we’re all human.”
This plague, like so many other tragedies and troubles experienced in that timeless land — and across the globe, shall pass. We will indeed march again. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
