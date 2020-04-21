When we first began to learn of the devastating outbreak of a new virus in Wuhan, China, the news was startling. Leaked images of people being forcibly detained by government officials, rows of unattended patients in packed hospitals, bodies lying unattended and a cordoned-off city seemed something out of a futuristic dystopian movie.
But soon enough, a lot of those frightening scenarios were being replayed in places like Italy and Iran — and even in the United States. As dire predictions warned that New York City was going to be overwhelmed, the common belief was that there would soon be millions of deaths from the virus in the U.S. Those drastic numbers haven’t played out.
Yes, the United States, the third most populated nation in the world, has more cases of the virus than any other country — nearly 750,000 as of Tuesday. That was to be expected in the most world’s most fluid nation. And the U.S. government’s response was slow to react appropriately to contain the spread.
It is still remarkable, however, that just as the pandemic began spreading throughout our nation, China suddenly appeared to have contained the virus and even reversed its spread. After reportedly experiencing 67,800 cases and slightly more than 3,100 deaths since its first confirmed case in mid-November, on March 23, Beijing announced no new local infections of the disease had been reported in Hubei province for five straight days. The near-miraculous drop in cases came less than two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
With his suddenly firm handle on the situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to use the opportunity to burnish the communist nation’s somewhat tarnished image and send much-needed medical supplies, personal protective equipment and beneficence throughout the pandemic-plagued world. As noted in Foreign Policy, Beijing saw this as an opportunity to launch “an international campaign stressing the failures of democratic governance and casting itself as the leader of the global pandemic response.”
But that’s not likely to happen. China’s touted infection numbers are hardly realistic. In a country of more than 1.4 billion, the idea that there have been fewer than 83,000 cases — and not a single case in its military of 2 million — is preposterous. Just last week, Beijing updated its numbers to reflect a 50% increase in actual cases.
Fortunately, most nations aren’t buying China’s claims. Beijing has had an ongoing credibility problem with its own citizens since the outbreak unfolded. Its new role as a benevolent international hero reaching out to other suffering nations is hardly credible. At the end of March, foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang pointed out to Fox News the irony of China selling the world the solution to “the very poison it created.”
Many of the medical supplies sent to other nations by the communist nation have been substandard. More than half of the testing kits it sent to Spain proved faulty and delivered inaccurate results.
If there ever was an opportunity for the United States to show its ability to lead in the global arena, this is it. Yes, we are beset with problems and struggling financially with the pandemic at home, but that doesn’t mean we should abscond in our role as the most powerful — and the most generous — nation in the world.
As noted in an article in Military.com on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has constructed 28 facilities across the nation capable of handling 15,700 patients. It has converted convention centers and other buildings into field hospitals ready to accept COVID-19 patients. But it now appears that many of those buildings will not be utilized.
On Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, told the RTD that there will likely be no need to use the Greater Richmond Convention Center as a field hospital. Local jurisdictions appear to have the number of virus cases well in hand.
While Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is absolutely correct in his assessment that unused hospital beds are a “relatively small cost to have the capability to keep people alive,” it is time to take stock of all those unused resources at the ready.
The Navy’s two hospital ships, the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, are currently berthed in New York City and Los Angeles. Both are being drastically under-utilized and neither has come anywhere near handling their 1,000-bed capacity of patients. Why not send those vessels to other overwhelmed nations?
This pandemic requires a global response. In past crises, the United States has risen to the challenge and has been there for the rest of the world. We have proven time and again that this nation — the shining example of what a democracy can be — is ready and willing to come to the world’s aid. This is no time to cede that global leadership to China.
Robin Beres is correct, in past crises we had consistently provided leadership. The primary difference, of course, is that we had efficient and compassionate leadership, today we have Trump.
Our present leader operates in transactional mode: What will you give me if I help you? Nothing else matters to him. Just look at his past endeavors even to American needs. Does the man who stole from his own charity seem to be the man to help others? I think not.
In addition, there is a distinct lack of expertise in this administration. Most capable people, the adults like Mathis, Tillerson, Cohn, Masterson and so on have fled this administration in disgust. Leaving behind a group of second raters whose primary expertise is sucking up to Trump.
Third, which nation will look with confidence on the way we dealt with our own emergency? Wouldn’t that be like asking Mussolini for military advice?
Anyway, first we have to fix our own mess, if we can, and then we will try to help others.
PS: Of course the Chinese lied, and their donated stuff was not of the best, but I would not be surprised if they emerged closer to global leadership than before.
PPS: Are we tired of winning yet?
"US government's response was slow to react appropriately"
Enough with this canard:
"Israeli Professor Debunks Government Claims That Lockdowns Slow Coronavirus Infection, Proves Worldwide Decline In Spread"
"As I wrote last week, professor Ben-Israel published a Hebrew paper comparing the rates of coronavirus infections in the U.S., the U.K., Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Spain over an eight-week period. His team's graphs showed a contradiction to what Americans would have expected to see after listening to our governors' lockdown orders: irrespective of whether a country quarantined like Israel, or went about business as usual like Sweden, coronavirus peaked and subsided in the exact same way. In the exact, same, way. "
https://townhall.com/columnists/marinamedvin/2020/04/21/israeli-professor-debunks-government-claims-that-lockdowns-slow-coronavirus-infection-proves-worldwide-decline-in-spread-n2567291
This "Canard" is accurate....Regardless of what excuse for Trump you concoct. None of the people who's quotes you cherry pick are president...Trump is and Trump's an utter failure...
Hal. Of course we were slow. How else does the primary global power wind up with the highest numbers of infections and deaths? Was this an accident? Are Americans more susceptible to get sick? What?
Let them make all the far fetched excuses for Trump, “normal” Americans are catching on big time. Two out of three say that Trump was asleep at the switch and failed to protect our people. And the same number think that opening up America has to be done carefully, even if slowly. I agree with them on both issues.
I agree. I think these protests will backfire and people will die. If only the people protesting contracted CV19 and died then fine...They chose to take the risk....Problem is they'll kill their families and possibly me with their irresponsibility...
Sure, Tom. A disinterested source like Townhall. Right.
Try this one instead, straight from Israel, which also notes that Ben-Israel is not a physician:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-israeli-prof-claims-simple-stats-show-virus-plays-itself-out-after-70-days/
He's not writing prescriptions for aquarium cleaner - he's studying trends and stats.
Tedros Adhanom is not a physician either.
None of the people you cite mean anything...Trump is president and he's failed the American people....He's responsible whether he accepts that responsibility or not. I could post the CV19 timeline along with Trump's words but you'll just ignore the facts.....Here's the link for the rest of us..https://www.nytimes.com/article/coronavirus-timeline.html
OBTW The miracle of hydroxychloroquine is over...More not less people who took it died....Who would have predicted that? Except everyone https://apnews.com/a5077c7227b8eb8b0dc23423c0bbe2b2
There you go again, to use a quote from a real president. More whataboutism. The point of the link I supplied is not about Tedros but about the other Israeli expert who disagrees with Ben-Israel and who has actual experience in healthcare.
Eaton, have you kept up with the use of Hydroxychloroquine, the drug you touted because a NY country doctor claimed to have cured 669 (or 350 or 150, the number changes) of his patients with it overnight? Asking for a friend.
