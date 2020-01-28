Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing an increase in the state’s gasoline tax to fund his sweeping transportation plan and shore up the fund used to pay for roads, transit and rail projects. The plan would raise gasoline taxes by 4 cents per gallon every year for the next three years. After that, subsequent increases would be indexed to inflation. (Gone from Northam’s budget is his offset proposal to repeal annual automobile safety inspections.) According to the governor’s budget, the gas tax increase is expected to yield around $1 billion over the next four years.
It would be hard to argue that additional funds are not needed for Virginia’s roads. Virginia’s gas tax currently covers only about 42% of road costs. The rest comes from the state’s general and federal funds. Our roads are in deplorable condition. More money is needed and a user tax seems fair — although it would be nice if the powers that be could figure some way for electric vehicle users to contribute to road repair and maintenance. But as long as the price of a gallon of gasoline in the commonwealth continues to hover around $2.30, an additional 12 cents over three years is manageable for most Virginians. Even at $2.45 a gallon, those prices are a far cry from the nearly $4 a gallon we were paying in 2012.
And for now, there is no reason to expect to see higher prices at the pump. Anyone who purchases gas regularly has surely noticed how stable prices have remained over the past few years. World affairs no longer seem to send the markets into a frenzy. Remember earlier this month when a U.S. drone took out a prominent Iranian general, or even back in September when we learned that Saudi Arabian oil fields had been bombed? What a far cry from just a decade ago. Had either incident happened in 2010, we would have seen steep overnight spikes in gas prices at the pump. Stock markets would have plunged as panicked investors drove the cost of a barrel of oil well above $100.
But both times, nothing like that happened. Fuel prices remained stable with barely a flicker in costs and Wall Street was, for the most part, unfazed. Why? The answer is simple. Today, the U.S. leads the world in petroleum production. The revolution in shale gas, including new technologies in seismic imaging, horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, has allowed modern day oilmen and oilwomen to extract previously unattainable resources.
According the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. leads the world in production of petroleum products that include crude oil and natural gas. In 2019, the nation produced nearly 18 million barrels a day of fossil fuel products. And the EIA reports 2020 will mark the first time in history that our country will become a net energy exporter.
The fracking boom and the resulting energy independence have created a safer America. It has created less reliance on and less reason to muddle in Middle Eastern affairs. No longer are we at the whim of angry nations or even desperate pirates in the Arabian Sea. When we produce our own energy supplies at home, that means trillions fewer barrels of petroleum transported across oceans. Fracking is undoubtedly responsible for much of the nation’s economic growth, creating nearly 800,000 jobs while helping to reduce our carbon output. Natural gas produces about half the harmful emission of coal. We are a long, long way from being able to rely solely on renewable energy.
Until we reach that point — and are willing to look at newer, safer nuclear options — natural gas must continue to play a role in American energy supplies if we hope to sustain a thriving economy and energy independence. Last fall, the governor announced an ambitious new plan for the commonwealth that would reduce its environmental impact and boost its clean energy economy without disrupting the state’s business-friendly reputation. That may prove impossible as measures advanced last week by the Virginia Senate to ban offshore drilling and hydraulic fracturing, as well as promises by several presidential candidates to end all fracking, threaten both the economy and the nation’s self-reliance.
Virginians will be far more accepting of higher taxes if they are confident gas prices and energy supplies will remain steady.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.