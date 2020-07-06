The United States now has exceeded 130,000 COVID-19-related deaths, though the daily fatality rate is substantially lower than in April and early May, when the average was more than 2,000 deaths per day. So, in a relative sense, this is positive.
Yet in early to mid-March, the fatality rate was 15 to 20 people per day. Back then, to have hundreds dying from COVID-19 per day — never mind thousands — was unthinkable. So, our perspective very much is framed by the comparison: To say that the fatality rate is up or down, better or worse, or improving or deteriorating, requires comparison to a reference point. That similarly is true for the number of COVID-19 deaths. To say that it is large or small begs the question: How does it compare to the number of deaths from other causes?
Let’s begin by considering the seasonal flu. Over the past decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the average number of influenza-related deaths is about 36,000 per year. This ranges from a low of 12,000 in 2011-12 to a high of 61,000 in 2017-18. However, such a comparison misses the point that COVID-19 is not seasonal. With a national fatality rate at 500 to 1,000 people per day, the U.S. might have 180,000 to 200,000 cumulative COVID-19-related deaths by the fall. So, on an annual basis, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths might be about five times greater than the annual flu in a typical year and 11 times worse than in 2011-12.
The 1918 Spanish flu was the most recent pandemic. It resulted in about 675,000 deaths in the U.S., so more than five times the current number of COVID-19-related fatalities. In October 1918, the worst month for the Spanish flu, about 195,000 people died. However, that pandemic started in early 1918 and continued well into 1919, while the number of COVID-19 deaths thus far is for about one-third of a year. On the other hand, today’s U.S. population is about three times what it was in 1918. These two factors roughly negate each other, so we can think about the 1918 epidemic being about five times worse than COVID-19 — at least thus far.
As of this writing, COVID-19 is the fifth largest cause of death in the U.S., following heart disease, cancer, accidents, lower chronic respiratory diseases and strokes, in that order. Almost 650,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which roughly is 1 in every 4 deaths. In 2018, there were almost 34,000 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the U.S., resulting in slightly more than 36,500 deaths. In 2017, about 36,000 people died from unintentional falls and about 40,000 from firearm accidents.
So, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is more than the total annual number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents, plus unintentional falls plus firearms accidents. By the end of the year, the number of COVID-19-related deaths likely will be the third largest cause of death in the U.S.
We now have more COVID-19 deaths than all of the battle-related deaths in the wars since 1950. This includes the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. In World War II there were nearly 292,000 battle casualties, so the number of people who have died so far from COVID-19 is 45% of the WWII total. By the time this pandemic is over, it is possible that the number of deaths might exceed the total number of WWII battle casualties. At the peak of the outbreak in New York City, there were 800 confirmed and probable deaths per day. During the four-day period of April 5-8, more people died of COVID-19 than in the 9/11 attacks; the total number of New York COVID-19 deaths is more than six times the number who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
So, more than 130,000 people have died of COVID-19. That number is so big, it’s hard to picture. The largest football stadium in the U.S. — Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. — holds 107,420 people. So imagine your favorite football stadium and it’s not large enough to hold everyone. If 130,000 people lined up in a socially-distanced single file, the line would stretch from Richmond to Raleigh, N.C. The state of Wyoming has about 600,000 people, so the number of COVID-19 deaths is more than one-fifth of that state’s entire population. Hampton, Columbia, S.C., Santa Clara, Calif., and New Haven, Conn., each have populations of about 130,000 people. Imagine if everyone in one of those cities died over the course of a few months. That’s what COVID-19 looks like right now.
