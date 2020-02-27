A Feb. 20 RTD Sports headline read, “The need for a new arena remains after Navy Hill.” The author said the Richmond Coliseum should be bulldozed and replaced with a new arena that would bring more basketball tournaments and big-time concerts. He said it would “make Richmond a more attractive place to live and a destination for business to be located.” Maybe, but if you are a taxpaying resident of Richmond, you’re not so sure. The Navy Hill proposal included conjecture, but few facts. We’ve been down that road before.
Navy Hill supporters argued that it was their proposal “or nothing.” That seemed unlikely. Some said that the pledged support of well-known community leaders ensured it would be a success. Surely advocates for other projects, like The Diamond, Sixth Street Marketplace and Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, were equally avid supporters. Again, conjectures that didn’t work out.
Most agree the old Coliseum and surrounding area need work. There is too much surface parking instead of office buildings, retail space and residences. Infrastructure improvements are needed on a grander scale than individual development projects can justify. But, is bulldozing essential to big-picture development? What are some of the issues that should be explored?
Let’s start with considering whether a large publicly financed arena for Richmond is even a good idea at all. It would require large taxpayer subsidies for many years. The benefits are of the trickle-down variety through the private sector. The book, “Field of Schemes: How the Great Stadium Swindle Turns Public Money into Private Profit,” shows that in the few instances when they do benefit the public directly, they are wholly or partly privately financed. But, as mentioned, new development in the Navy Hill proposal would have been expected to occur without having a new arena nearby — if the city had a master plan in place. Maybe the city should explore the idea of donating the Coliseum to a private investor/developer. If the demand projected for a new hotel and office building is as strong as Navy Hill sponsors said it was, and if the existing Coliseum could be restored with just a thorough rehab, then certainly it would be a very attractive opportunity for someone.
Is the current Coliseum worth salvaging? The Norfolk Scope Arena and Hampton Coliseum are about the same size and age. Cassell Coliseum at Virginia Tech is 10 years older and still functions well. Arenas can last many years beyond the point when the Richmond Coliseum allegedly became obsolete and was closed. The difference? Other arenas were kept in good repair and updated as needed. Maybe all our Coliseum needs is a thorough renovation. But, if that option has been seriously considered, we don’t know about it. An online review of documentation provided to the Richmond City Council didn’t find it. Were there other issues in the Navy Hill grand plan that drove the need to bulldoze it?
Another obvious puzzle: Why was it this Navy Hill proposal or nothing? Why would an arena of any kind, and especially a brand new, bigger arena, be essential to the kind of development envisioned for Navy Hill? Is it logical that VCU Health’s proposed new building will be moved elsewhere if there isn’t a new arena nearby? Does a new CoStar office require a 15,000-seat arena nearby? It would seem that these projects should be welcomed by the city and initiated as soon as possible.
VCU is teaming up with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to build a new baseball stadium on the property to be vacated by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. What will happen to The Diamond, the city’s development rage just a few years ago? Will it be added to the list of other nonproductive properties owned by the city? Perhaps that’s where Richmond’s new “big” coliseum should be built someday. Perhaps neighboring counties would support a facility located conveniently to Interstates 64, 95 and 195. Meanwhile, we could get along with a renovated coliseum downtown for another decade for events expecting 12,000 or fewer attendees, and downtown redevelopment option two would be a prosperous area in the heart of Richmond.
The city should be in the business of facilitating private development, not actually doing it. And, facilitating should start now, with the City Council and the mayor working as a team, not adversaries.
