Even for someone living with cancer and used to the challenges presented by chronic illness, the piling on of this recent two-week stretch bordered on the absurd. First a CT scan showed the cancer in my lymph nodes had progressed. Then, while awaiting test results for new treatment options, I was diagnosed with shingles. Prescribed antiviral tablets I literally choked on, I had to have an endoscopy to determine why I couldn’t swallow. Scar tissue from prior radiation had narrowed my esophagus so much that the scope wouldn’t fit through. So I required a second dilation to complete the procedure and a third to achieve normal function.
If such a series of events is foreign to your experience, you are in a fortunate minority. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 Americans have a chronic disease such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, pulmonary conditions or mental illness. And evidence is mounting that in the coming years, the coronavirus likely will stoke those numbers. Physicians are beginning to see that patients who recover from even mild cases of COVID-19 are exhibiting signs of permanent health problems.
Long-term lung damage, Guillain-Barre syndrome, neurological inflammation and cognitive issues all have been recorded. Patients infected with the coronavirus have suffered major strokes. An inflammatory blood-vessel disorder akin to Kawasaki syndrome has appeared in children, who could suffer heart problems if the disease is not quickly treated.
Despite these risks, many continue to resist the governor’s mask mandate and flout other recommended safety measures. I can attest: You do not want to join the ranks of the chronically ill if you can avoid it.
Five years ago I was healthy. I ran 5Ks, hiked trails in the surrounding mountains and occasionally paddled around a local lake in the kayak I had bought for myself. My fiancé and I, both college professors, balanced full-time teaching and administrative positions with wedding planning and house-hunting.
Then I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. There is zero history of cancer in my blood family; no genetic markers.
I neither could have anticipated nor prevented my diagnosis. The cancer since has recurred twice, most recently metastasizing into the lymphatics of my skin.
A chronic condition is a demanding taskmaster. In addition to the ways it forces you to reckon with your own mortality, it chips away, year by year, day by day, at your sense of self and your physical stamina.
It brings near-constant fatigue and discomfort. It changes your relationship to your body, alters the dynamics of friendships and stresses familial relationships. Managing appointments, medications and treatment regimens requires as much time and energy as a part-time job.
The remedies often are as hard on your body as the disease. According to my oncologist, a six-month course of chemotherapy ages the body approximately 17 years. Rheumatoid arthritis patients who take methotrexate over a long-term period risk liver damage; shifting to hydroxychloroquine (briefly touted as a cure for COVID-19) risks loss of vision. Diabetics sacrifice appendages to stave off sepsis. None of these are “out-there” treatments; they are the kinds of trade-offs chronic illness sufferers make every day to stay alive.
Of course, that applies only to those who can access and afford good medical care. For those who can’t, financial stress and bankruptcy also are side effects of chronic disease.
Not every chronic condition is preventable, but in the case of the coronavirus, there are steps — simple ones — you can take to minimize your potential exposure. No one is asking you to amputate a limb or ingest a trial drug whose effects on the body aren’t fully known. Just wash your hands. Keep clear of large crowds. Wear a mask.
Good health is a gift. It is baffling and infuriating to see people in possession of that gift who refuse to make even the smallest adjustments to preserve it. If you’re lucky enough to have your health, have the grace and good sense to honor your fortune by avoiding needless risks. Don’t do it for me. Do it for you.
