By Sarah Klem and Heidi Schoomaker
As a kid in Short Pump, one of us found a rifle in her parents’ closet. Sarah thought it was a toy, so she played with it. It wasn’t until years later that she realized that toy was, in fact, a very real rifle. A 3-year-old boy in Colonial Heights last August wasn’t so fortunate. Children all over Virginia have been killed because of unsafely stored guns.
We both have been lucky to live largely safe, middle-class lives. We know plenty of responsible gun owners and grew up with a healthy respect for our parents’ guns. And yet, in our 20-something years, we’ve been touched by gun violence in innumerable ways. We’ve seen the effects of threats — a friend’s fear after an angry boyfriend pulled a gun on her, school days lost after a sniper said he’d kill children — and the effects of threats carried out — the futile attempts at resuscitation in the emergency room (ER), the anguish of loved ones left behind by suicide, the tears for Virginia Tech, Virginia Beach and so many more. We’ve felt the fear when a mugger threatened to shoot and the burden that memory carries.
These experiences and so many others led us both to work in health professions. As a public health practitioner and a medical student, respectively, we’re learning about violence as a health issue and the devastation it leaves behind. We’ve learned that the rate of gun ownership is the biggest predictor of suicide rates, and that four-fifths of kids and teens who commit suicide use their family’s gun. Having access to a deadly weapon turns temporary suicidal thoughts into permanent mistakes. Gun violence — homicidal and suicidal — harms the mental health of the community, especially young people. It ends lives before they have the chance to start, stifles economic growth and traps communities in cycles of poverty.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the mortality rate from firearms has increased 17% since 2010. In 2018, more than 80% of murderers in Virginia used a gun, and guns were used in more than 50% of suicides. All told, 1,070 Virginians were lost to gun violence in 2018. That’s 1,070 families, 1,070 communities that feel the rippling pain and grief of their loss.
The lesson is clear: Unrestricted access to guns makes our families and communities less safe, and it is getting worse.
Unfortunately, to quote a dealer overheard on a federal gun trafficking wiretap last year, “In Virginia, our laws are so little, I can give guns away.” Our state doesn’t limit how many guns someone can buy in a short time frame or require background checks for private sales of firearms or for firearms purchased at gun shows. As a result, guns originally bought in Virginia are easily accessible to violent people in our state and are used for crimes up and down the Interstate 95 corridor. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found 600 Virginian guns that were used in crimes in Washington, D.C., in 2018, more than 1,000 in Maryland, and hundreds in New York and New Jersey. Guns are so easy to get in Virginia that they were used to commit crimes as far away as Guam. In 2018, Virginia supplied more guns used for crimes around the country than 44 other states.
That’s not who we are and that’s not how we want to be known. Virginia is for lovers — we look out for each other and care about our neighbors. We donate blood, we get our brakes inspected, we drive our friends home if they’ve had too much to drink. We do countless little things because we care about the health and safety of our communities.
Safely storing your gun, reporting stolen guns, background checks for all gun sales and limits to how many guns you can buy in a month are all commonsense measures that reduce the potential harm that can come from firearms. These laws are part of a movement to emphasize the responsibility and power of owning a deadly weapon. They will help keep firearms out of the hands of people who would use them for violence — preventing the deaths of Markiya Dickson, Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry and Joey Spillane. And they would barely inconvenience responsible gun owners.
Whether you own a gun or not, we all want the same thing: a safe, happy and healthy Virginia. Let’s put partisanship aside and work together to support legislation that will help us protect our families, neighbors, state and nation.
