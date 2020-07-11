By Savanna M. Love and David T. Marshall
COVID-19 has affected almost every facet of life over the past several months and schooling has been no exception. On March 16, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close due to the virus. Since then, Virginia K-12 teachers arguably have had one of the most challenging tasks — to continue teaching our children remotely.
Teachers were faced with the impossible job of moving instruction online within a matter of days, many with little to no prior training or experience, and some with very little guidance from their schools or departments. Teaching remotely has many challenges under normal circumstances and these challenges only are exacerbated in an emergency situation where most schools had no contingency plan in place.
To gain the perspectives of Virginia teachers during the transition to emergency remote teaching, we surveyed educators across the state from mid-March to early April to learn about their challenges and experiences. Our aim was not to find fault or assign blame; we recognize the magnitude of the challenges schools faced during this pandemic. However, we felt it was important to learn from this moment. Teachers shared a range of experiences related to training opportunities and barriers to student learning, support for English Language Learners (ELLs) and special education (SPED) students, and offered recommendations for the upcoming year.
The most important recommendation from this investigation was to incorporate what some called “digital learning days” into the school year to adequately help prepare communities for remote learning. Including planned remote instruction days in future school calendars would benefit both teachers and students.
An elementary school art teacher suggested that schools periodically “have a virtual learning day where students learn from home using technologies they would use in a home learning situation.” She went on to add that it was important that these assignments were “for a grade so [students] feel this is important,” while noting the importance of ensuring across-the-board access to the resources for this type of learning to be possible.
A veteran high school social studies teacher similarly shared that “there needs to be some instruction during a regular school year that includes technology being used at home so it isn’t new during these emergency situations.” While preparing for a fall semester impacted by the pandemic is inevitable, this type of planning also has implications for when snow, natural disaster or sickness disrupt student learning.
Other suggestions included plans for remote instruction prior to an emergency situation and the ability to provide technology to all students. The teachers we surveyed called for schools’ remote teaching plans to address allowing for graded work, daily check-ins with staff and parents, supporting lower income families, and providing effective strategies for elementary-aged children and students with special needs.
While some Virginia teachers more positively reported on the training they received for online instruction, the overwhelming sentiment was that improvements need to be made. They shared that they felt unprepared for online instruction. Prior to COVID-19, most teachers never had taught online and very few had received any training. During the pandemic, schools and districts rushed to push out trainings and resources to support their teachers; however, the frequency and usefulness of these resources often was inconsistent.
An elementary ELL teacher explained that her “school has offered zero support in transitioning to remote learning” and because the district was focused on getting resources to middle and high school students, “additional support and training have not been prevalent for elementary teachers.”
One high school teacher shared that teachers at her school were given very little opportunity to prepare. “School closed on a Friday. Administration implemented a plan Monday. We were teaching by Tuesday.”
Others also noted that most of the support they received came from fellow teachers and personal research rather than their administration. A middle school teacher described her school’s trainings as “overwhelming ... trying to cover everything in one training” and a high school teacher similarly shared, “We have a ridiculous amount of webinars, Zooms and online tutorial videos produced and distributed by our district.”
Although schools across the state made efforts to provide students with devices, teachers still reported that a lack of resources remained a major barrier for student engagement. As one elementary teacher explained, the biggest barrier to learning was “students’ availability to devices and internet at home. Most in my class have it, but when you calculate families working from homes on their devices and brothers and sisters all learning from home, it makes it much more difficult.”
Concerns regarding special needs populations also were common. One ELL teacher explained that the hardest part of remote teaching is communicating with families whose first language is not English. One SPED teacher described how the home environment can be noisy with poor connectivity “which makes communication difficult, especially for students who have expressive/receptive speech impairments.” A second SPED teacher explained her struggle to support students with emotional and/or behavioral disabilities when “their homes do not have the same structure that school provides.”
Schools have a unique opportunity to learn from the present circumstances and be prepared for future scenarios that might keep students and teachers from meeting in person. If schools begin to incorporate remote instruction into their yearly plans, we could make important headway in not only preparing our teachers for online teaching, but also our students and their families.
