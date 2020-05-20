These past few months have been heartbreaking for our state, our nation and the world. As a father and husband, I worry about my family. As a member of the Warrenton Town Council, I worry about my community. As a Virginia Municipal League board member, I hear from Alexandria and Bristol, Virginia Beach and Pennington Gap, Danville and Winchester, and all the communities in between. And I worry about them.
But as a firefighter by profession, I am trained not to let worry prevent me from acting.
Like all first responders, I am trained to fix the most urgent problem in front of me and then move on to the next problem. I have faith that the sum of such efforts across our communities will lift us out of this awful health crisis.
But surviving the economic devastation from this pandemic will require more than individual actions; it will require the pooled resources of our nation. The economic threat to localities is real, unprecedented and unbudgeted.
Without a lifeline to give us time and resources to restore local economic activity, we will have to make cuts to essential services and lay off workers, including emergency personnel, sanitation workers, social service providers, and others who keep our communities safe and functioning. Moreover, federal and state laws require local governments to have some of these employees, whether the funding is there or not, necessitating cuts in other areas.
So far, local governments have done extraordinary things to help their local businesses. Examples include the town of Middleburg, which issued monetary vouchers to be used at local restaurants; the city of Roanoke, which established relief loans to support small business employees; the city of Virginia Beach, which suspended meals taxes for two months; and the town of Warrenton, which is waiving parking minimums and opening streets for outdoor seating.
But these efforts, while providing limited short-term relief, will not answer basic questions: How can a community continue to help its businesses while struggling to maintain essential services? How can residents feel confident returning to business as usual when funding for essential services is threatened?
And our communities are hurting. Our neighbors and friends are out of jobs. Many are scared that a business they’ve worked hard to build won’t survive. Others worry that their place of employment will close and never return. Workers and their families don’t know where the money will come from to pay for groceries, mortgages or rent, medical bills and health insurance.
As the true scope of the pandemic began to unfold, communities took exceptional steps to protect the health and safety of their residents. Even as revenues spiraled downward, money was spent to preserve the continuity of essential services and the safety of their citizens. As days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, localities have been forced to cut their budgets to continue these services.
Next year’s budgets must be adopted in the coming weeks, and it is increasingly becoming apparent that local economies across the commonwealth can neither fully recoup this year’s lost revenue nor count on the local tax base to pay next year’s bills.
The CARES Act funding did not directly allocate money to localities to assist with economic recovery and a continuation of essential services, yet the demand for these essential services will not diminish for the foreseeable future.
This is why I’m asking everyone who cares about a real recovery to support direct relief to localities in the next federal package. This package should include the points recently outlined in the National League of Cities’ “Cities Are Essential” campaign:
- $500 billion of federal aid over two years for local governments.
- Fair and direct funding allocations to every local government with no population-based exclusions.
- Equal funding overall for municipal governments and county governments.
- Maximum flexibility for the eligible use of funds to address the budget consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local governments are not asking for a handout. Nor are we asking for funds to correct any pre-existing problems with local finances.
Rather, we are asking that the federal government recognize that local governments are the key to reopening our nation’s economy. Direct relief to localities has the power to restore the economic health of our nation by ensuring that every Main Street is safe and thriving.
