During my 24 years practicing cardiology in Richmond, infection safety, while always a top priority for hospitals, has been a challenging metric. But now, by building on practices we began implementing several years ago, seismic shifts in hospital infection safety practices have taken place post-COVID-19.
Soon after the COVID-19 epidemic hit the Richmond region and Gov. Ralph Northam issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, nonessential businesses shut down and Virginians self-isolated at home. Hospitals, however, stayed open 24/7 as they always have. Almost immediately and without hesitation, hospitals redesigned and retooled to prepare for the worst; they stepped up bed capacity, adequate staffing, personal protective equipment (PPE), deep cleaning and overall hygiene.
Hospital teams prepared for a surge of heart attacks and strokes, predictions based on past catastrophes. But the surge never happened. Nationwide, there has been a reduction in overall emergency room visits and heart attack admissions are down 40% to 60% from pre-pandemic levels.
How can we explain this? Are people just having fewer heart attacks and strokes? And if so, could this be attributed to less stress related to an altered paradigm of work and home life leading to reduced triggers?
I am not entirely convinced by that theory. During pandemics, we know there is enhanced anxiety, depression and frustration, all known risk drivers for heart attacks and strokes. Perhaps more plausible and concerning is that patients with heart attacks are staying at home in fear of catching the coronavirus in the hospital. However, we know delaying care with cardiac conditions, in particular, can result in excess risk of complications and even death.
Beyond simply fear of contracting COVID-19, patients fear losing connection with their families. To address this issue, some hospitals have allowed one visitor for patients without a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of the virus. For patients requiring isolation, hospitals are making every attempt to connect with family using video calls. This provides some comfort, though I understand that it is in no way a substitute for the presence of a loved one at the bedside.
Phase One of the Forward Virginia plan started on May 15, signaling the return of elective medical procedures and surgeries in hospitals. We are ready for all patients, emergencies or not. Hospitals have taken dramatic measures to ensure the safety of patients and health care workers. It is a multipronged approach involving screening, physical distancing, universal masking and hygiene. While considered “low tech,” these measures are extraordinarily successful in reducing the risk of infection when used together. In some hospitals, patients preoperatively are being tested for COVID-19, as are surgical staff. Thus far in my hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, the incidence of positive tests has been exceedingly small.
Wearing a mask (covering your nose and mouth) is one of the most effective methods to protect others from your droplet transmissions due to coughing, sneezing or simply talking. We protect each other if we all wear masks. Cloth or surgical masks generally are sufficient. N95 masks are not necessary to mitigate risk for the larger population and should be reserved for health care workers at high risk for exposure.
Hand-washing, discovered two centuries ago by Ignaz Semmelweis to decrease postpartum infection risk in Vienna, finally has achieved the respect it deserves in the face of this pandemic. Physicians, including myself, fully have embraced the ritual of hand-washing with soap and water while singing “Happy Birthday” twice. You now will find endless opportunities to use hand sanitizer in hospitals.
Hospital safety has been elevated to an unprecedented level in our lifetime. Beyond the safety measures, I see a culture change, long overdue I might add, that creates connection, catalyzes creativity and enables collaboration among all health care workers. I’d like to give a shoutout to nurses, who are the true heroes in this pandemic crisis.
The message needs to be clear: If you have a medical condition that needs treatment — whether it’s a surgical procedure, welcoming a new baby or a medical emergency — please do not delay care. Virginia hospitals are safe, probably safer than going to a grocery store. There is plenty of bed capacity and PPE — masks, gloves and gowns. When it comes to a heart attack, stroke or other emergency, time is of the essence. Every second counts.
